Alicia Sanz: She is the new GIRLFRIEND of William Levy with whom he would have been unfaithful to Elizabeth Gutiérrez PHOTOS

After 19 years of marriage and some ups and downs in their relationship, a few days ago, William Levy announced his final separation from Elizabeth Gutiérrez and they were going to do things for the good of their children in common.

And it is that since the Cuban was placed as one of the leading men of Mexican TV, his great physical attractiveness began to steal the hearts of viewers and celebrities.

Celebrities like Jackie Bracamontes, Maite Perroni and even Ximena Navarrete were some of those who fell for the charms of the gallant, but always kept the relationship with his wife intact.

However, the actress Elizabeth Gutiérrez on more than one occasion saved her marriage, but now she was the one who realized that Levy not only had a new conquest, but also had already taken her to live in Miami.

For the good of her children and her family, the American was going to people again, one more Cuban infidelity, until she realized that her new relationship was already very serious.

A source close to the 42-year-old actress shared the details of the new couple to the famous magazine of Mexican origin, TV Notes, and the decision made by the star.

And it is that she realized the presence of a new relationship with the father of her children, so she decided once and for all to end her marriage despite the fact that she clung to her family.

What very few can imagine is who it is, and she is an actress of Spanish origin, who has changed her residence to the US at the request of the Cuban who has even found her a job.

Who is Alicia Sanz?

Everything seems to indicate that the Cuban actor decided to leave 19 years of marriage to start a formal romance with the Spanish actress, Alicia Sanz, whom he met in 2018, during the filming of “In the arms of a murderer”.

According to the publication, the actress returned to her native country to fix a few things once filming was over, and shortly after moved to the US at the request of Levy.

Alicia Sanz is a 33-year-old Spanish actress, known for her role as ‘Lucía Elizondo’ in the series ‘Gavilanes’, in addition to sharing credit with Jaime Lorente (‘Denver’ in ‘La casa de papel’) in “El Cid”.

The actress has just over 138 thousand followers on her Instagram account, and is premiering with the Netflix series “Summer Season” alongside Jorge López (‘Elite’), Jack Duarte (‘Rebelde’ 2004) and Dario Yazbek (‘The house of flowers’).

Through her social networks, the young actress has shared her passion for travel and fashion, and it is unknown if she has any romance, since she has not published it, but she and William follow each other on Instagram.

