All set for New York Fashion Week – Women – Life

The New York Fashion Week is about to start with a full agenda of events and catwalks, which will take place mostly in person, from February 11 to 16 in various locations in the Big Apple.

As part of the official calendar, New York Men’s Day, a biannual showcase for male and emerging brands and designers created by Agentry PR, will open the program next Friday with proposals from 10 brands and the first-time sponsorship of Perry Ellis, which relaunches the Perry Ellis America line.

Likewise, among the list of designers who will present their fall/winter 2022 collections on physical catwalks are Proenza Schouler, PatBo, Jason Wu, Christian Siriano, Carolina Herrera, Coach, LaQuan Smith, Tory Burch and Mickael Kors, among others while other recognized names such as Tom Ford and Monse will be absent.

One of the novelties that this edition of the fashion week brings will be the immersive experience “The Art or Rodarte”, which will present a close look at the work of Kate and Laura Mulleavy of the firm Rodarte and will take place in Spring Studios, one of the locations of the event. The exhibition will be open to the public from February 12 to 15.

In another order of ideas, brands and designers such as Helmut Lang, 3.1 Phillip Lim and Jonathan Simkhai will show their collections by appointment, unlike Badgley Mischka, Adam Lippes, Lapointe and Dennis Basso, to name a few, who will only opt for the format digital.

For his part, Colombian designer Julián Ruiz will present his new fall-winter 2023 “E-Boy” collection on Thursday, February 10, as part of the Art Hearts Fashion event.

