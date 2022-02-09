Amazon will expand the hybrid health care system, what it consists of

Amazon also offers a hybrid healthcare service (Photo: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo)

Amazon will expand its medical service to more than 20 new cities this 2022, according to a company report. It is a program of hybrid virtual healthcare which can be consulted 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The company initially launched the virtual consultation program with the option of a home nurse visit for its employees located in Seattle, United States, in the fall of 2019.

In 2021 it was expanded and made available to other businesses in Washington State. It is now also in Los Angeles and it is expected that in addition to integrating 20 new cities expand to all 50 US states and perhaps later to other countries.

Companies such as the technology group Silicon Labs Y Whole Foods Market (affiliated companies to Amazon) provide their employees with the AmazonCare service.

File photo of a nurse preparing a booster dose of Moderna’s vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo: REUTERS/Michele Tantussi)

“The expansion comes as we continue to invest in the growth of our clinical care team and our in-person care services for provide convenient, quality care to more customers in the US”, states the Amazon statement.

Amazon Care offers services like COVID-19 testing, prescription requests, and sexual health screenings through your app. If an issue cannot be resolved over video (in cities with the in-person option available), a nurse can come directly to the home.

In the letter, the company indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic increased demand for medical care in patients’ homeseither virtually or through home care services, so they see themselves in a position to fill the needs of users with this particular hybrid system.

“Amazon Care is uniquely positioned to fill a critical gap in the health care system because it combines the best of virtual care with a new approach to in-person care. The combination allows patients to receive a broader range of care, from on-demand primary care to chronic care management, in the comfort of their home.”

Amazon Care cares for patients with COVID-19 (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

The director of Amazon Care, Kristen Helton, assured that patients are no longer satisfied with the traditional health system and that in your program they have found a new opportunity for attention. She also said that they are working to make it grow.

“When issues cannot be resolved over video, Amazon Care will send a nurse practitioner to a patient’s home for additional care where in-person care is available, ranging from routine blood draws to listening to a patient’s lungs. ”, he asserted.

One day after Facebook’s owner, Meta Platforms, suffered the largest loss in market value in history for a US company, Amazon recorded the largest increase in value in one day.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) logo (Photo: REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo/File Photo)

Shares of the online retail and cloud computing giant jumped 14% on February 4 after his extraordinary quarterly reportexpanding its market capitalization by nearly 200 billion of dollars.

Amazon shares closed at a level that took them above the record gain of 181,000 million dollars of Apple in a stock market value day on January 28 after the successful quarterly report of the manufacturer of the iPhoneaccording to Refinitiv data.

Amazon is now valued at about $1.6 trillion. With Meta Platforms stock down an additional 2% on Friday, its stock value stands at around 653 billion of dollars.

KEEP READING

The 4 main functions of Android 12: how to customize the cell phone and play with more battery

Zuckeberg: “building the metaverse will require great advances in artificial intelligence”, new announcements are coming

iPhones can officially be used for contactless card payments