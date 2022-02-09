An Argentinian wins a Tesla Cybertruck van after buying a thermos online (and he didn’t want to accept the prize thinking it was a scam)

The winner even threatened to take legal action against the company and refused to enter the giveaway link because he was afraid it was a data-stealing virus.

An Argentine resident won a $45,000 Tesla Cybertruck electric van in a raffle after buying a thermos in a virtual store, local media reported.

The contest was launched by the e-commerce site Tiendamia and was open until December 31, 2021, with no purchase required to participate in it, although each purchase of any value on the site added 10 extra possibilities.

The winner, whose identity was not revealed, from a town of 13,000 inhabitants, had automatically participated in the contest after buying a thermos. However, when calling him to notify him that he owned a Tesla, the participant did not believe it, having previously been the victim of a phone scam. He even threatened to start legal actions against the company and refused to enter the giveaway link because he was afraid it was a virus who steals information.

After several attempts to convince him about the authenticity of the contest, the man ended up accepting the prize and opted for the cash option. On February 2, the bonus was delivered.

Likewise, during the delivery of the reward, in a more relaxed atmosphere, the participant still had a certain fear and disbelief for the veracity of the ceremony.

