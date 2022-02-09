Anuel AA’s girlfriend, Yailin, shows what she looked like before the surgeries and leaves more than one surprised

The current partner and future wife of the Puerto Rican ragpicker Anuel AA He has shared what his physical appearance looked like before undergoing several operations that have allowed him to improve his appearance and attributes.

Yailin the most viral He has made himself known a little more through social networks so that his thousands of followers feel closer to his life and their relationship; however, and it is through this communication that thousands of users have begun to comment on their physical appearance.

Yailin shared some photos on her official Instagram account. Instagram long ago when I was much younger and had not yet undergone any type of surgery.

The photo was shared again by the Instagram account gossip, in the publication some of the Colombian users found similarities with the influencer Yina Calderon and characters that have become viral as the case of ‘Valentina ‘Mor”.

“It looks like Valentina mor”, “She was prettier before, but well everyone if she feels good”, “She looks like Yina Calderón’s sister”, “If she can, so can we”, were some of the reactions to the publication.

Yailin the most viral is currently in new cosmetic surgeries that are being paid by Anuel, the star is very happy because soon she will marry the ragpicker, an act that has left divided opinions on the part of the public and her fans.