Anuel AA's harsh warning that caught the attention of his fans

Anuel AA surprised again with his explosive statements. On this occasion, the Puerto Rican reggaeton player came out to very aggressively defend his girlfriend and future wife, the Dominican singer Yailín the most Viral. The interpreter of Addict issued a strong warning through social networks.

Yailin shared a series of stories with Anuel. Both singers are lying on an armchair and Karol G’s ex directly attacks the haters of his beloved. “I have a problem managing anger, I need classes. Stop talking about Yailín, which is seriously bringing consequences in real life”, the author of She wants to drink.

