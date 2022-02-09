Anuel AA’s harsh warning that caught the attention of his fans

Anuel AA surprised again with his explosive statements. On this occasion, the Puerto Rican reggaeton player came out to very aggressively defend his girlfriend and future wife, the Dominican singer Yailín the most Viral. The interpreter of Addict issued a strong warning through social networks.

Yailin shared a series of stories with Anuel. Both singers are lying on an armchair and Karol G’s ex directly attacks the haters of his beloved. “I have a problem managing anger, I need classes. Stop talking about Yailín, which is seriously bringing consequences in real life”, the author of She wants to drink.

“When have you seen that they have touched someone who is with me? When have you seen that they have disrespected someone who is with me? Never. Nobody is going to touch Yailín. And everyone who talks on the networks , in real life it brings consequences”, remarked Anuel AA looking directly at the camera and added, “Stop talking sh… I’m a bandit and you’re talking sh… about my wife.”

After the abrupt separation between Anuel AA Y Carol G. The Puerto Rican recently announced that he will marry Yailín and was even shown crying when he removed a tattoo with his ex’s face. After that announcement, the couple of artists has been highly criticized on social networks, since many assure that Anuel is still in love with La Bichota, something that he tries to deny with permanent gifts for his fiancée.

Yailín The Most Viral she was not always surrounded by luxuries and gifts. The 20-year-old Dominican singer had a complicated childhood and adolescence. At the age of 9, she lost her father in a car accident and from that moment on, she and her sister were left alone with her mother. With whom she for a few years she did not get along at all well.