Apple releases the second beta of macOS 12.3, now available for developers

Apple just released the macOS 12.3 second beta for developers. A second beta of which, given the pace in the first, we hope that it will focus on finishing polishing the improvements that come to the operating system.

Universal Control at maximum performance

In the first beta of macOS 12.3, the main novelty was the arrival of Universal Control, the system that allows us to control an iPad from the Mac keyboard and vice versa. A system that works really well, but still in beta phase and still requires some adjustments.

While it is true that there is room for the arrival of new features, everything would seem to indicate that, at least in this second beta, the changes will focus on polish the functionalities that we have already seen arrive. Functionalities of which we can expect its arrival to the general public around the month of March, approximately.

If we want to enter the beta cycle we can do so by following these steps or create a bootable installer for the system, but it is necessary to bear in mind that we are talking about development versions containing bugs.

Already within the beta cycle, we will find the update within System preferences > Software update as OTA update. During the first few hours, Apple’s servers may receive more demand than usual, so the waiting time may be longer.

Image | Anthony Choren