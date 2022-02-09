Approved and court notes of the SAS health OPE

The General Directorate of Personnel of the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) has made public the list of applicants who have passed the opposition phase of the selective tests for the Public Job Offers (OPE) from 2018 to 2021. In total, 3,412 applicants have passed this phase, which represents 88.92 percent of the people who have been examined.

Thus, to these calls have been submitted 3,837 people, with a view to covering some of the 861 places distributed in 24 categories professionals. Almost all categories have covered the places offered, except Internal Medicine, Pulmonology, Pediatrics, Preventive Medicine and Epidemiologyin which the number of people who have passed the test is less than the number of places called.

Regarding the cut-off marks, the highest qualification has been among the applicants of nephrology, where the cutoff has been marked at 48,518. Closely followed by the category of Pneumology has marked its cut-off mark at 47,137 points, leaving the category of General surgery and digestive systemwith a cut-off mark of 47,137 points.

In the lower part of the table, with a cut-off mark of 40 points, are the specialties of Pathology, Internal Medicine AL and Internal Medicine PI, Clinical Analysis, Traumatology, Infectious Internal Medicine, Pneumology PI, Preventive Medicine AL and MEdicine Preventive PI, as well as Epidemiology.

The Andalusian Medical Union has compiled in a table all the data of these calls.