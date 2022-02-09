Argentina is the LATAM country with the most digital assets worldwide

The report titled “Digital 2022 Global Overview Report”where a ranking of the countries worldwide with the highest adoption of cryptocurrencies in relation to the percentage of internet users was established, revealed that Argentina ranks sixth in the world, in the use of these digital assets.

Within the eight regions featured in the Digital 2022 Global Overview Report ranking, Argentina is listed as one of the regions of Latin America that uses cryptocurrencies the most. The first place in this ranking is occupied by Thailand, with 20.1%, followed by South Africa with 19.4%.

In third place is the Philippines, which is on a par with South Africa, with a similar percentage of 19.4%. It is followed by Nigeria (19.4%), Turkey (18.6%).

Among the Latin American countries, Argentina stands out with 16.4%, occupying the sixth place, and Brazil with 16.1% in the seventh position and the United States (12.7%) in the last step of the ranking.

Considering that the age range that was taken into account to carry out the analysis of people who own cryptocurrencies in relation to internet users was people between 16 and 64 years old, in this last year, as detailed in the report ,the figure increased by more than a third (+37.8%).

They also point out that “More than one in ten internet users in productive age, has under his conception some type of cryptocurrency, and in turn, in Thailand, this figure increases to more than two out of ten users.

On the other hand, in Turkey, the possession of digital currencies has almost doubled (+86%) in this last yeargoing from 10% adoption to 18.6% of cryptocurrency holders.

In the specific case of the South American country; Inflation, loss of confidence in traditional forms of investment, the exchange rate trap, recurring devaluations, among other issues related to the context of high inflation, have led Argentines to seek new alternatives and access new assets, such as massive adoption of cryptocurrencies, thus placing it in sixth position.

As has been said, for the time being, the analysis shows that the population that reflects the greatest preference for owning digital currencies is, for the most part, young and male.

They also highlight that the greatest adoption is found in the population between 16 and 24 years old, Within this range, 6.4% of women have cryptocurrencies, this figure being exceeded by the adoption in men with 13.3%, on the other hand, users between the ages of 55 and 64 have only 3 .5% for women and 5.6% for men.

It should be noted that another of the highlighted analyzes is related to investors in these cryptocurrencies, who 46% said they agree with the establishment of a regulatory framework for these assets, while 25% do not.

In summary, the report highlights that 32% of users of platforms that operate with cryptocurrencies state that they have greater trust in these exchanges than in traditional financial institutions, while 23% continue to trust banking institutions.

In the document “Digital 2022 Global Overview Report”, collects a compendium of news regarding the digital world, in which, some of the news mentioned this year, highlighted the growth of digits in users of social networks, the great profits for YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, surprising data on the preferences of social networks in the world, the increase in social commerce and the ranking of the countries with the largest number of cryptocurrency holders in relation to the percentage of internet users.

