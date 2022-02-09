Ashley Wadsworth and Jack Sepple: She met a young man online, traveled 7,000 kilometers to see him and was found stabbed to death | Canada | England | Narration | EC Stories | WORLD

It was the first time that the young Ashley Wadsworth, 19, left Canada. Driven by love, she crossed the Atlantic Ocean and landed in England, where her boyfriend, Jack Sepple, whom she had met online, was waiting for her. But what started out as a tender romance story ended up turning into a horror movie.

Last Tuesday, after several days of touring the main tourist sites in London, and posting photos with her boyfriend on Facebook, The young woman born in the city of Vernon, British Columbia, was found stabbed to death in the apartment they shared in Essex, United Kingdom. His boyfriend was charged with his murder.

The incident occurred around 4:00 pm, when neighbors called the Essex police after hearing a disturbance in a complex located in Chelmsford, the capital city of that English county. Although they fought to save his life, the emergency services had no choice but to declare Ashley dead at the scene.

Jack Sepple, 23, of Chelmsford, was arrested and charged with murder. The following Thursday he appeared in Colchester Magistrates Court and was remanded.

Ashley Wadsworth on her tour of London (Photo: Facebook).

the trip of a lifetime

Ashley and Jack met through a dating app and since then they began a long-distance relationship. As a birthday present, she decided to cross the 7,000 kilometers that separated them to surprise the young man and finally meet him in person. According to her family, It was “the trip of a lifetime”.

On his Facebook page, Ashley published that he moved to Essex on November 12. Since then, shared a series of photos walking with Jack through various historical points of the English capital, such as Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London. In the images they can be seen very smiling and there are no signs that even make us imagine the tremendous outcome of this story.

Ashley Wadsworth and Jack Sepple, very smiling in England (Photo: Facebook).

In a post on January 11, the young woman assured: “All the photos (more on the way) of my incredible trip to London with Jack and his parents for his birthday! So thankful for them.” Even on January 30, Two days before she was killed, Wadsworth changed her profile picture to a selfie of her and Sepple.

Relatives ask for justice

Now the family of the murdered young woman asks for justice. In a Facebook post, Ashley’s sister Hailey Wadsworth wrote: “My poor little sister, we will get justice, baby, I love you so much, I miss you every day, your big sister loves you.”

Ashley Wadsworth and Jack Sepple in a historical point of the English capital. (Photo: Facebook).

Speaking to the press, her great-aunt Tova Wadsworth said she was “a beautiful young woman full of love and kindness for everyone in her life.” In addition, she assured that “this was the journey of her life (…) None of this makes sense”, she lamented. She added: “Her family of hers is heartbroken and struggles to understand it.”

Ashley he had joined the Church of Latter-day Saints at age 18. A fellow church member, Daniel Seaman, stated: “She was in England to live with her boyfriend. She was excited to live abroad and she always wanted to get out of the small-town life in Vernon.” And he assured that she “was also a woman of great faith.”

