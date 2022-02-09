Baldwin family announces creation of film and television company in El Salvador

Through his Twitter account, the American actor and director, Daniel Baldwin, Alec Baldwin’s younger brother, announced the creation of a new film and television company in El Salvador, with which they intend to position themselves as one of the most important in the Latin American region.

“It is a great honor for me to announce the association of the Baldwin family with the country of El Salvador (…) we will build the most important film and television company in Latin American history,” the actor wrote on the social network.

This would not be the first time that the Balwin family has ventured into this type of project, since the same actor explained to his followers about the experience he has. “Let me help you understand the mission. As a family, we have made hundreds of movies and television episodes for over 30 years. This will be the second time I have participated in a company of this nature. The first time it was a great success”, reiterated the specialist in cinema.

Despite the announcement made, no further details have been released about the creation of said company, however, true to his style, President Nayib Bukele only responded to the actor’s publication with an emoji of the Salvadoran flag.

Photo: screenshot



This announcement comes amid the deterioration in diplomatic relations that El Salvador has with the United States, driven by the wave of attacks made by the Salvadoran president towards the Embassy of the North American country, as well as some diplomatic representatives.

A languishing alliance

The United States and El Salvador have been two allied countries for decades in times of peace and war. During the armed conflict in the 1980s, Washington spent a million dollars a day to supply or train the Salvadoran Army –according to a report by The Heritage Foundation– and, over the years, aid and political connections , economic and cultural have been maintained in the most varied ways between the two nations.

In fact, around 2.3 million Salvadorans live in the United States, according to the Pew Research Center, a growing migration that has kept the economy of the Central American country afloat based on remittances.

Data from the 2019 Multi-Purpose Household Survey (EHPM) and published in 2020 by the Ministry of Economy indicate that 1.63 million salvadorans benefit from remittances. The remittances of money that El Salvador received during the first quarter of 2021 exceeded 1.7 billion dollars, 30.4% more than what was registered in the same period of 2020, reported the Central Reserve Bank (BCR).

But recent clashes between Bukele and the government of Joe Biden have reduced US cooperation with official institutions to historic lows since the return of democracy in El Salvador in 1992 and both countries have crossed strong questions that were unthinkable until recently.

“It is without a doubt the lowest point in relations between El Salvador and the United States in the last three decades,” Dr. José Miguel Cruz, a professor at Florida International University and an expert on issues, told BBC Mundo in December of last year. Central Americans.

In one of the latest episodes, the United States Treasury accused Bukele in December of secretly negotiating a truce with the leaders of the country’s powerful street gangs -maras- with the aim of lowering the crime rate, which directly points to to one of its most touted successes: the drop in the murder rate.

But beyond the disagreements with the Biden administration, the Salvadoran president has constantly faced accusations from human rights organizations for violating freedom of expression, the right to access information and to participate in public debate.

The NGO Human Rights Watch has identified 91 blocked Twitter accounts of journalists, lawyers, activists and citizens, most of which “have been blocked by President Bukele”, while institutions such as the Presidential House, the Press Secretary of the Presidency and the Communications Secretariat have also blocked some.

Although these are the data handled by the organization, it has warned that the figure could be higher, since “blocking users on social networks seems to be part of a broader strategy of the Bukele government to silence critics and reduce transparency ”, the agency said in a statement.

In addition, these blockades are “particularly alarming” in a context in which the government “has hindered access to public information and has attacked human rights organizations and independent journalists,” the NGO warned.