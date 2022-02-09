Barcelona reached a millionaire agreement to change the name of its stadium

Barcelona’s Camp Nou will be renamed Camp Nou Spotify

The mythical Camp Nou of Futbol Club Barcelona will have a new surname. According to sports portals in Spain, the blaugrana stadium will be renamed Camp Nou Spotify after the music playback company struck a deal and became the main sponsor of the Catalan team.

The agreement, which is expected to last for -at least- the next three seasons, means that Spotify will pay €93.3 million per season so that its logo can be seen on the chest of the Blaugrana players, in addition to giving the stadium its last name.

As advanced Rac1, the Swedish-born company will also sponsor the women’s team jersey and training jersey. Total, the agreement reaches 280 million euros in those three seasons. The middle The vanguard He warned that the Catalan club went in search of a short contract because they think that post-pandemic conditions may be better in the not so distant horizon.

In Europe the practice known as naming -renaming stadiums with brand names- is much more common and time consuming. Some cases are those of Manchester City and Etihad StadiumArsenal and his Emirates StadiumBorussia Dortmund and their Signal Iduna Parkand Bayern and its Allianz Arena. However, when they are registered in international tournaments, the stadiums carry their original or institutional names, because the continental confederations do not have sponsorship agreements with the same companies.

The first offer from the musical company received by the Barça club was significantly lower at 60 million and only included the front of the men’s first team shirt, an amount that was considered insufficient. Thus, the solution found to increase the price was to include other assets, assured the EFE Agency.

One of them has been the ‘naming rights’ of the Camp Nou, which the club intends to transfer to Spotify for a term of three years, which according to forecasts are missing for the remodeling of the Barça fiefdom to be completed. Thus, in 2025 FC Barcelona could seek a better offer for this asset with the completed project.

The agreement with Spotify has been the straw that broke the camel’s back in the relationship between President Joan Laporta and CEO Ferran Reverter, who resigned on Tuesday.

The trust between the two had been deteriorating for months due to differences in some club decisions, which had meant that communication was less and less fluid.

In addition, Laporta has been the one who has taken the lead in the agreement with the Swedish brand, making some choices that have upset Reverter.

The general director, together with the director of new income, Alex Barbany, and the vice president of the marketing area, Juli Guiu, have been the other responsible for the negotiations.

The agreement with Spotify will solve one of the big headaches that FC Barcelona had, which has far exceeded the October limit set by Nike to be informed of the sponsor of the front of the shirt for next season, once it became known that Rakuten would not extend its relationship beyond June 30, 2022.

This fact could even entail a penalty by the North American multinational, which needed that time in advance to make the millions of Barça shirts that should be sold around the world starting next summer. But both entities could reach an agreement to avoid the fine.

The next challenge in the field of sponsorships will be to find a mark for the left sleeve of the game shirtwhich is free after Beko gave up this asset last summer, and for which it paid 9 million euros.

The most economically interesting offers have come from of cryptocurrency companies, a sector with a great investment capacity. But Laporta’s board is reluctant to interact with a sector that it considers unethical and that is not in line with the values ​​of the Barça club.

