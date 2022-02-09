Barcelona SC tied 1-1 against Montevideo City Torque in a hard-fought match for Phase 1 of the Copa Libertadores | Soccer | sports

Montevideo City Torque, owned by the group that owns Manchester City, and the Ecuadorian Barcelona matched 1-1 (0-1) on Tuesday in the Uruguayan capital, where the ball began to roll for the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

The idol of Ecuador, the most successful soccer player in his country with 16 titles, took the lead with Uruguayan striker Gonzalo Mastriani scoring in the 7th minute. The homeowner equalized with both Joaquín Zeballos at 64.

El Torque made his debut in the Libertadores after playing in the 2021 South American, which became his first international competition in his five-year professional life.

When they were still groping on the Centenario field, the visitor struck in the 7th minute to win 1-0 with a score from Mastriani, who nested after the ball bounced off the left pipe following a magnificent header of his partner Damián Díaz.

Citizen goalkeeper Juan Francisco Tinaglini could do nothing against the bullfighter’s onslaught, which led to a projection to the bottom of Byron Castillo to serve with precision from the right side.

The ‘T’ took its time to tie. After a bad clearance from the Canary Islands, defender José Ignacio Álvarez appeared on the left flank to connect a cannon shot with his left-handed loot that was caressed by Zeballos along the way so that it would nest when goalkeeper Javier Burrai claimed an advanced position.

no aspirations

The Montevideo team made their local status felt by taking possession throughout the game, but they also suffered from pretense to defeat the veteran rival.

The ‘citizens’ were absolute owners of the ball. However, they disarmed before the bullfighting fence.

Almost greater effort, Barcelona -second in the Libertadores in 1990 and 1998- was close to succeeding thanks to the fact that he was able to put together plays that allowed him to make several direct shots on goal.

Trusting in the lack of forcefulness reflected by the celestial cast, the most popular club in Ecuador will return to its fort in the port of Guayaquil after letting the first victory of the year slip away when the start of the national championship will be in two weeks. In the 2021 edition, he was fourth, losing the possibility of revalidating the title he held.

The players of the Ecuadorian squad angrily demanded a penalty that was not awarded, for which the striker Damián Díaz, substituted at minute 68, was expelled from the bench.

The revenge for the Libertadores is scheduled for next Tuesday at the Monumental stadium, owned by the canaries.

The winner of the key will face the Peruvian Universitario de Deportes in the second stage of the Libertadores-2022, playing home in the first leg scheduled for February 23. (D)