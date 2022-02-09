Beloved actress of the Cine de Oro was a pioneer in showing off her legs with shorts

The shorts They are one of the favorite garments of television and movie stars, as they are more comfortable than skirts while remaining fresh. However, during the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema they were not well seen, but Dolores del Rioone of the most beloved actresses, was a pioneer in showing off her legs with this short dress.

The original diva of the Durango citydebuted at Hollywood because she attracted the attention of a well-known producer who invited her to participate in the Silent moviewhere it transcended with great success and was able to stay at the time the sound was introduced, thus becoming the first Mexican and Latin American actress to succeed in U.S.

Subsequently, Lolitaas he was fondly called in show business, returned to Mexico in 1943, due to the decline of the American industry, and was able to continue his successful career on the big screen. Her first star in Aztec land was in the movie ‘Wild flower’ beside Pedro Armendariz.

Dolores del Río made her silent film debut in 1925 Photo: Special

Dolores del Río, the most beautiful diva of the Golden Cinema

‘What Price Glory?’, ‘Ramona‘, ‘Evangeline’, ‘Bird of Paradise’, ‘Flying Down to Rio‘ and ‘Journey into Fear’, are some of his films that filmed in hollywood during the 1920s until the 1940s. Despite being one of the most important actresses, the producers stopped considering her for their leading roles, so Maria de los Dolores Asunsolo and Lopez Negretefull name, decided to return to Mexico where he had several invitations.

In his native country he filmed ‘María Candelaria’, ‘Las Abandonadas’ and ‘Bugambilia’, by the director Emilio “El Indio” Fernandezlikewise didThe abandoned ones’, ‘Doña Perfecta’ and ‘The child and the fog’, three tapes with which he won an Ariel award for ‘Best actress’, Similarly, he worked in ‘Cockroach‘, where he shared credits with what was said to be his rival: Maria Felix.

Since Dolores del Rio resumed his career in Mexico, many rumors arose about his alleged feud with ‘the lady‘, because despite the fact that both had different personalities and played different roles, the public used to compare their work on the big screen, as well as their style of dress, because while the call ‘María Bonita’ imposed fashion with jeans, Lolita did it with the shorts.

This is what Dolores del Río looked like in shorts

the protagonist of ‘The forest of fire‘ was known for her elegance when it came to dressing, because with each outfit she highlighted her slim figure. On the big screen, the actress showed off the most luxurious dresses, however, off camera she was more daring, since she even got to wear miniskirtbeing one of the first to use this type of clothing.

another wardrobe that Dolores del Rio He decided wear elegantly were the shorts, which at that time were not very popular among movie divas. In a photo recovered by fans you can see the star of Hollywood showing off her legs in a white set which resembles the uniform of tennis players.

Dolores del Río pioneer in wearing shorts Photo: Screenshot

