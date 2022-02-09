Betrayal of Lady Di? Prince Charles reacts to Queen Elizabeth’s announcement to crown Camila Parker

The Queen isabel II of England surprised millions by announcing his wishes once his son, the Prince carlosascend to the throne.

The monarch took advantage of the celebrations for her 70-year reign to reveal that, when the time comes, her daughter-in-law, the Duchess Camilla of Cornwallwill hold the title of ‘Queen consort’ and you will receive the treatment of ‘Your Majesty’.

For a long time it was thought that Camila Parker she would never rise above the rank of ‘princess consort’, due to being the second wife of Prince Charles. However, it seems that the sovereign has other plans for the future kings.

Needless to say, this gesture is quite significant for the crown, since not even her husband Felipe, the Duke of Edinburgh, he obtained the title of King Consort at the time, in addition to the fact that the queen is the only one who can grant royal titles.

Photo: Archive

This appointment thus strengthens Camila’s position within the monarchy, since the future queen consort would obtain the same treatment, benefits and responsibilities as Carlos. A fact that has bothered several, since they affirm that it is a lack of respect for the memory of Lady Dithe first wife of the crown prince.

And it is that without a doubt one of the shadows that will persecute British royalty forever is that of the Princess Diana of Walesmother of princes harry and williamwho ended up separating from Carlos after exposing his extramarital relationship with Camila, in addition to the fact that the British crown never welcomed the transparency and authenticity of the princess.

Photo: HBO

Prince Charles showed his gratitude to the Queen

After the monarch expressed her wish that Camilla of Cornwall be recognized as queen, the future king released a statement in which he thanked his 95-year-old mother.

He said he was honored that the sovereign gave his wife such confidence, noting that for him, the duchess has been a great support throughout the 17 years they have been married.

“We are deeply aware of the honor that my mother’s wish represents. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my dear wife has been my own strong support at all times,” Carlos said.

