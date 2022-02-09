Betrayal of Lady Di? Prince Charles reacts to Queen Elizabeth’s announcement to crown Camila Parker

The Queen isabel II of England surprised millions by announcing his wishes once his son, the Prince carlosascend to the throne.

The monarch took advantage of the celebrations for her 70-year reign to reveal that, when the time comes, her daughter-in-law, the Duchess Camilla of Cornwallwill hold the title of ‘Queen consort’ and you will receive the treatment of ‘Your Majesty’.

