Biden promises more action as gun violence spikes

Amid a widespread uptick in violence in US cities, Joe Biden announced Thursday new measures to make it harder for criminals to access firearms and ensure police have sufficient resources to respond.

The US president traveled to New York to discuss the sharp rise in homicides and to lend his support to security forces after the recent killing of two officers in a shooting in the Harlem neighborhood.

“The answer is not to defund the police,” Biden stressed, reiterating his opposition to that claim that became popular during the protests against police violence in recent years and that was embraced by much of the country’s left.

In a speech at the New York Police Department headquarters, the president insisted that he wants to give officers “the tools, the training and the funding” they need to protect their communities.

Biden has devised a plan to invest $500 million in police reinforcement in cities and in initiatives such as promoting after-school activities to keep adolescents busy, as well as creating economic opportunities in the most deprived neighborhoods, although the spending has yet to be approved. by Congress.

With public opinion increasingly concerned about insecurity and continuous criticism from the Republican Party, which accuses the Democrats of being soft on crime, the president made it clear today that his government does not want to sit idly by in the face of the problem of firearms, which in 2021 claimed more than 20,000 lives in the US -not counting suicides-, according to the Gun Violence Archive count.

STOP ARMS TRAFFICKING

The announced actions, however, do not present great novelties and are mainly focused on applying existing regulations more rigorously, especially with regard to illegal arms trafficking.

Biden, yes, took advantage of the occasion to once again demand from Congress important legislative reforms that for now do not seem to prosper, such as the prohibition of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, the verification of the background of buyers of weapons or the end of the “immunity” that manufacturers enjoy from possible lawsuits.

The White House, which already presented a comprehensive strategy against gun violence last year, today pledged to strengthen cooperation with local and state authorities to curb the increase in shootings.

In particular, it will seek to put an end to the continuous flow of weapons from states in the south of the country, which generally have more lax regulations, to cities in the northeast such as New York, which are much more restrictive but where those pistols and rifles end up arriving. and are used by criminals.

Also act against “ghost weapons”, pistols assembled in a homemade way and that lack an identifying serial number, whose use has increased by 400% since 2016, according to figures released today.

WAVE OF VIOLENCE

The current uptick in violence began with the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic and is affecting most American cities, leading in some cases – such as Philadelphia, the sixth largest city in the country – to historic records for homicides.

New York has not been spared that trend and, for the first time in a decade, approached 500 homicides last year.

The figure is still far from the worst moments – in 1990 the city registered 2,200 homicides – and from the levels of violence of other cities such as Chicago, which with less than a third of the population exceeded 800 in 2021.

In the Big Apple, however, the issue has made a deep impression on public opinion after years of uninterrupted drop in crime, which took New York from being a place feared by many to becoming one of the safest large cities in the country.

That concern explains at least in part the election of Eric Adams as the city’s new mayor, a former police officer who distinguished himself from other Democratic candidates for his messages on security and who today assured that he and Biden agree one hundred percent in this ambit.

The mayor was at the side of the president and showed himself to be an ally of the president in support of his policies.

“@POTUS is here because he knows what the American people want: justice, security and prosperity,” the mayor said in a message on social networks.

