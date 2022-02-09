Bitcoin Bulls Seek to Push Price Above $45,000 to Validate Uptrend Reversal

The mood across the cryptocurrency ecosystem turned to cautious optimism on Feb. 7, as Bitcoin (BTC) bulls managed to bid their price back above support at $44,000 with the help of several positive developments, including the announcement that “Big Four” auditor KPMG has added BTC and Ether (ETH) to its corporate treasury.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that after hovering around $42,500 during the early hours of Feb. 7, a midday buying spree pushed BTC price to a high of $44,500 as short-term traders scrambled. to close their positions.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

Here is a look at what various analysts are saying about Bitcoin’s February 7 move and what could happen next as traders look to capitalize on the sudden surge in price and momentum.

“Good place to close long positions”

The sudden move higher in BTC has led to a slew of bullish proclamations from crypto holders, while more experienced traders, including pseudonymous Twitter user Pentoshi, are seizing this opportunity to lock in some profits and reposition themselves for what comes after.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart. Source: Twitter

Pentoshi He said:

“Taking the last highs now. Looking for one last raise, but $44,000–$46,300. In my opinion, it is a good place to close long positions and re-evaluate.”

Traders remain bearish on BTC

Bitcoin analyst and Twitter user Allen Au provided insight into how this latest BTC price move is perceived by active traders, who public the chart below outlining how the futures markets were affected by the price action on February 7th.

Perpetual futures funding rates and total settlements. Source: Twitter

As the chart shows, $71 million worth of Bitcoin shorts were liquidated in the move to accompany a decline in open interest, which Au suggested is a “short squeeze” that “could continue to drive a price increase.” He further explained:

“Perpetual futures funding rates are negative despite BTC breaking above $44,000. Traders remain bearish on BTC.”

Au highlighted the next major resistance levels for Bitcon at $44,500, $46,500, and $47,500.

$45,000 signals a possible trend reversal

Crypto analyst and pseudonymous Twitter user Sheldon the Sniper provided a look at Bitcoin’s long-term price action, who public the chart below showing that BTC is back up to the uptrend it has been in since the end of 2020.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart. Source: Twitter

Sheldon said:

“$45,000 will give us the first major high and will be a great indication of a possible trend reversal.”

Crypto analyst and pseudonymous Twitter user TechDev offered a slightly different perspective on BTC’s long-term price action, who public the chart below and suggested that “Bitcoin has been correcting/consolidating for almost a year.”

BTC/USD 1-month chart. Source: Twitter

TechDev explained:

“Probably on a running floor, which could turn into a running triangle. The next push is about to be big.”

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization now stands at $2.024 trillion and the Bitcoin dominance index is 41.5.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.