Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today February 8, 2022

This Tuesday February 8th the cryptocurrency bitcoin continues to accumulate gains in the cryptoactive market, reflecting an appreciation that manifests itself in a higher exchange rate against the different national currencies while continuing its upward trend.

This Monday, investors in the field of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, saw how the cryptoactive exceeded the ceiling of 44,000 dollars per unit after that morning it was positioned at a level of 42,500 dollars and around noon a higher volume purchase of assets caused its price to rise in the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin price this February 8, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 42 thousand 648.30

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 899 thousand 968.37

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 173 million 427 thousand 464.60

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 613 thousand 710.20

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 36 million 008 thousand 101.56

Bitcoin in euros: 38 thousand 222.19

In recent days, the price of this digital asset went from less than 40 thousand dollars per unit to cross that threshold and reached 45 thousand dollars.

This advance can be interpreted by the markets as a change in trend in the short or medium term, but the truth is that the fluctuation of this market is a characteristic that identifies it and is one of the attractive points for some investors.

Ethereum price this February 8, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 3 thousand 088.93

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 63 thousand 886.73

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 12 million 305 thousand 241.05

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 710.97

Dogecoin price this February 8, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.16

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 3.25

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 625.65

Dogecoin in euros: 0.14

So that this volatility does not affect the results of your operations, the ideal is that you stay informed in real time about the price of cryptocurrencies so that you make the most pertinent decisions in your transactions.

