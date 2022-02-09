Bitcoin Needs to Recover These Two Levels to Avoid Another Drop to $28,000

Bitcoin (BTC) may have rallied strongly in recent days, but its path to new highs is only just beginning, and it’s far from guaranteed, new analysis suggests.

Updating a debate on Twitter on February 9, popular trader and analyst Rekt Capital identified two key targets that the BTC/USD pair must recover as support for the bulls.

Key Bitcoin Resistance Levels Are Already in Place

Despite being up 13% in a week on Wednesday, Bitcoin is still far from the November high of $69,000.

For Rekt Capital, a longer-term perspective places the BTC/USD pair in a range of $28,000 to $69,000, which corresponds to the opening of 2021 and the all-time high, respectively.

Right in the middle of those two price points are two moving averages, and so far Bitcoin has not recaptured them as support levels. To have another chance to break his highs, he argues, this must come true.

“These two BTC bull market EMAs are going to show up as resistance now,” he summarized alongside a chart.

“They constitute the midpoint of the macro range, both need to be recovered as support for BTC to enter the upper half of said range.”

The two moving averages involved are the 21 and 50 week exponential moving averages.

BTC/USD chart with the key moving averages. Source: Rekt Capital on Twitter

There is no “golden crossing” on the horizon for now

Moving on to shorter timeframes and an unwinding of Bitcoin’s recent “death cross”, the setup on the daily chart has yet to show any signs of entry.

The 50-day moving average crossing below the 200-day moving average, triggered by the death cross, usually signals the start of a prolonged downtrend.

Its validity remains highly disputed, but the opposite – the construction of a “golden cross” – is traditionally heralded as a sign of market strength.

However, a look at this week’s daily chart shows that the 50-day moving average has yet to start sloping up to meet its 200-day counterpart, according to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView.

Nonetheless, the BTC/USD pair has broken above the 50-day trend line this week for the first time since the November high.