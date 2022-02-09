Blue Explosion 2022: Emelec vs. Millionaires from Colombia, schedules and TV channels to watch the friendly live at the George Capwell Stadium | Soccer | sports

The Blue Explosion is the traditional party of Club Sport Emelec to present its team for the 2022 season, in which it will seek to stand out from the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, as the current national vice-champion, and fight for the national championship trophy. of the Pro League.

By court order, the Emelec electrical equipment may have “a capacity of at least fifty percent” of its fort.

new hires

There are eight new signings made by the blue directive, led by businessman Nassib Neme. The tricolors Eddie Guevara (defense), Roberto Garcés (midfielder), Kevin Rivera (midfielder) and Marcos Caicedo (attacker) were hired; and the Argentinians Gustavo Canto (central defender), Bruno Pittón (left back) and Mauro Quiroga (forward).

Friendly with Millionaires of Colombia

Channels to watch live

GolTV Y Star Plus (platform streaming)

Hours to watch live

17:00 Tijuana and Los Angeles

19:00 Mexico City, Chicago and Houston

20:00 Ecuador, Colombia, Peru, New York and New Jersey

21:00 Venezuela and Bolivia

22:00 Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay

01:00 on Thursday in England and Portugal

02:00 on Thursday in France, Spain, Italy, Germany

04:00 Thursday in Moscow

They will play with the new armor

The all-star squad will debut their new Adidas apparel for the 2022 season, both main and alternate, which was officially unveiled tonight.

“With the new Adidas main shirt, Emelec returns to its base colors that are blue and lead, although with the band arranged in another way with the style of an electric lightning that represents us, this was co-created with Adidas,” he detailed this Monday. Ivonne Tufiño, Emelec Marketing Manager.

With this new uniform, the blue team will participate in the LigaPro Serie A, Copa Ecuador and Copa Libertadores. Tufiño also described that “the fabric is carved, it has a granular gradient that can also be seen in our graphic line.”

On the front of the shirt appears the BET593 logo, which is the sponsor main of the blues for this season; and a new brand, Rica Palma, is added to the shorts.

Adidas Aero Ready technology, as well as the textile primegreen (environmentally friendly) characterize the new clothing. The numbers are a creation of the graphic director of the club, José Miguel Pérez; and the beam is maintained with the shield.

The value of the shirt is $ 75.90 and from this Monday it will be on sale in Adidas chains.

National COE denied public for the party

Last Monday, the Emergency Operations Committee (national COE) reported, through a statement, that it will not authorize Emelec to allow fans to enter the event.

In the letter from the government entity, it is detailed that “the recommendations set forth in the coordination meeting prior to the Emelec vs. Independiente del Valle”, in the final second leg of the 2021 LigaPro Serie A tournament, played at the Capwell, among other “background”; That control body accepted the recommendation of the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) “so that the Blue Explosion be carried out without an audience.”

In this sense, the national COE urges the National Risk and Emergency Management Service, “in accordance with the provisions of articles 6 and 7 of the Organic Law on the Prevention and Punishment of Violence in Sport”, to classify the event Blue Explosion “as HIGH Risk, as long as there is no security, prevention and risk management plan that guarantees effective capacity control and biosecurity measures.” This despite the fact that the epidemiological situation of the Guayaquil canton “has improved” regarding the wave of COVID-19 cases between last December and January.

Electrical directory will seek approval for fan assistance

On behalf of Emelec, Marcelo Alvear spoke on Monday night regarding the latest provision of the national COE, which did not give the blue club permission to hold sporting events with the public in its fort.

“I found out at the end of the afternoon about it. Tomorrow (yesterday) we will be meeting to see what we can achieve. The idea is that, obviously, there will be an audience at the match, an important friendly match with Millonarios de Colombia, to which we have invited”, said Alvear.

The leader clarified that the resolution of the national COE does not affect the entry to the stadium of partners and owners of suites and boxes. “They have entrance without any problem,” he pointed out.

Alvear was approached by journalists who attended the launch of the official jersey for this season on Monday night, in an act that took place at Blu Rooftop, on the roof of one of the towers of the Capwell stadium.

Alvear responded as president in charge of the blue institution.

“We are going to try to get the COE to accept us 50% capacity so that fans who already have their tickets purchased can attend. Lawyers are already aware and are going to see what they can achieve. Nassib (Neme), our president, will be arriving tomorrow (today), so he will return to this issue and we will see what measures are taken to achieve the objective, “added the leader, asked by Diario EL UNIVERSO. (D)