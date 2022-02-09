Bundesliga analyzes format to give it more competitiveness

Getty Bayern have won nine titles in a row in Germany

There seem to be winds of change in the football German. As is the case in many cases in Europe, there is a small group of teams that seem to dominate the leagues.

The new president of the Bundesliga Donata Hopfen mentioned in an interview with bild that there were changes that were necessary, including a new system for awarding the title. This would be a drastic change considering the current system that consists of earning points at home and away and in which everyone plays against everyone. The solution is being debated and analyzed right now.

Would a league system in the Bundesliga solve things?

The idea of ​​winning a title through “qualifiers” is not a joke, in fact the idea launched Hopfen, who replaced Christian Seifert in January. The German executive believes that there is a will to change the competition model to diversify a title that seems to be delivered long before the season ends.

“There is nothing fixed or eternal. If it is necessary to bring the ‘playoffs’ model to regain competitiveness and not always win the same, then it will be brought”, said Hopfen.

This system does not exist practically in all European football. However, many leagues on the other side of the Atlantic have implemented it so that the tournament remains relevant until the last game of the season.

LThe reason would be to try to give more “emotion to a tournament”, the Bundesliga, which has had the same champion, Bayern Munich, for nine seasons.

And, to further complicate the picture, the Bavarian team is close to achieving its tenth Salad bowlWell, it already takes nine points to Borussia Dortmund.

In recent years, of the main 15 European championships, only the Belgian tournament has been elucidated by ‘playoffs’ (final group of applicants) to award the title of champion.

“The top four teams would play a semi-final against each other after the Bundesliga regular season: first against fourth and second against third. The winners play a final and the losers the third and fourth place, ”he explained.

“This format would be exciting for the fans. Fans cannot think that everything will be determined in October. The problem cannot be solved financially but it can be solved sportingly. Still, this would also have a financial benefit,” he added.

Hopfen is not the only one who proposes a league

One of the people who was in favor of the change was former Bayer Leverkusen executive Wolfgang Holzhauser.

He said, in September last year he proposed a tournament of playoffs between four teams which was also proposed by Hopfen.

According to him, this new format will get more marketing opportunities and suggested dividing the profits among the teams that do not reach the final phase.

”With the proper understanding of the financing of the federations, they, especially FIFA and UEFA, forget that the club continues to pay the players. Players join the national team for free, can come back injured, and then must continue to be paid by clubs. Ultimately, these associations just want to make money off of it,” he concluded.

