Carla Estrada celebrates her son’s nomination for an Oscar

This morning they announced the nominees for the next installment of oscars 2022which reward the best of the year in cinema and this time we see mexican names and faces on the list.

Carlos Lopez Estradason of the experienced producer of Mexican soap operas, Carla Estradawas nominated along with his team in the category of Best Animated Featureby the tape of ‘Raya and the last dragon‘, from Disney.

Faced with such good news, the melodrama writers, he let shine the happiness and pride he feels towards his son of 33 years: “Today is a special, different day, with many mixed emotions and a great pride to know you, my son, nominated for an Oscar with your film ‘Raya'”wrote.

Here you can see the publication:

Similarly, the producer said to be moved to tears for the great achievement of Carlos: “Thank you for these tears of happiness that you provoke in me! I love you and admire you. Congratulations!”he expressed.

Carlos inherited his mother’s taste and talent in production, so From a very young age he knew that his way was that and although he never saw himself working for Disney, today he is one step away from winning one of the most coveted awards in the world. film world.

The film of ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’, competes in the category together with ‘Charm‘ one of the favorites to win; ‘Luca‘; these three from Disney, as well as ‘flee‘, an animated documentary film and ‘The Mitchell Family vs. The machines‘, the bet of Netflix for this year.