Catherine Siachoque premieres series on Netflix

Mezcaliente Catherine Siachoque is part of the second season of the Netflix series “Dark Desire”.

Starting on Wednesday, February 2, Netflix put on its platform the new episodes of the acclaimed series “Dark Desire”, starring actors Maite Perroni and Alejandro Speitzer. In this second season of the project, the famous and talented actress Catherine Siachoque joined the story with a fascinating character that promises to captivate all fans of the series.

In the new season of “Dark Desire”, Alma tries (Perroni) to rebuild her life after the events of the first season. Now divorced from Leonardo (Jorge Poza), she has taken a year off from college to attend a support group where she tries to recover. Alma’s destiny will take a new and dramatic turn when she finds out that a wedding is about to take place that shakes her to the core: Darío (Speitzer) is about to marry Julieta (Ariana Saavedra). Explosive encounters and a surprise tragedy will be the trigger for a new and disturbing game of mirrors and unexpected twists.

In the thriller, Siachoque brings to life the character of Lis, a mysterious woman and a lover of literature who joins this season. She has experienced certain things that allow her to understand Alma like no one else. Lis keeps secrets that will turn both the characters and the fans upside down.





Enjoy our exclusive interview with Catherine Siachoque for the premiere of the second season of “Dark Desire” on Netflix

In a conversation through Zoom with our collaborator Juan Espinoza, Catherine Siachoque said she felt very excited and grateful for the opportunity to be part of the cast of the second season of the Netflix series “Dark Desire”.

Siachoque debuts on Netflix with the suspense series that has captured the attention of thousands of people around the world.

QUESTION: How do you feel about joining the cast of Dark Desire in this second season? A project that has managed to connect with the audience in several Latin American countries and here in the United States.

CATHERINE SIACHOQUE: “It was a worldwide success, so you will understand that it was a great satisfaction for me. I felt very honored to have been chosen to play this character in a story that I loved during the first season, with this wonderful cast and with this script, because for me, in entertainment everything is the script; therein lies the whole secret. Leticia López Margalli did a wonderful job and with Roberto Stopello, who is the great visionary of all this that Netflix is ​​doing, it had to be done. I happy”.

QUESTION: Tell us about Lis, the character you are playing in this series for the Netflix platform.

CATHERINE SIACHOQUE: “Lis is a very educated, very sensitive lady who enjoys music, art and painting. She is pure sensitivity, she is passionate and she is directly related to Darío Guerra (Alejandro Speitzer), and because of everything she has lived through, because of the connection she has with Darío, perhaps she is the person who can understand Alma (Maite Perroni) the most. , in everything that she is feeling or living, then that connects them in a very special way. Lis’s story is basically related to these two characters, that’s Lis. In addition, we are also going to see her in a more adult age that she is a lady a little older than me and we also see her at another time that she is a woman younger than me.

QUESTION: The character of Lis is a woman who has lived endless experiences that have marked her, for better or for worse, something that is similar to the roles you have played in previous productions, which are women who have gone through very difficult situations, but they manage to overcome them. On a personal level, what do you take with you after playing this mysterious woman?

CATHERINE SIACHOQUE: “Perhaps I take away from the character the taste for reading poetry, which I had never done in my life, I had completely denied it; but with her I had to do it to start and try to understand the character or to work on this theme of poetry. The project took me from having done my first project in Mexico with a completely Mexican cast, because it was not having recorded in Mexico, it was having been part of this Mexican story with the entire Mexican team and I tell you that it was more beautiful than I thought. imagined or hoped. It took me to make my first series for Netflix and with that life is already marked.

QUESTION: After finishing this wonderful Netflix project. What is next in the professional field for Catherine Siachoque?

CATHERINE SIACHOQUE: “I feel very happy and grateful to my God, with a lot of commitment to continue doing things with passion and with respect for all the people who see my work, with all the people who have been my fans for a long time, for the people who each time it comes into my life and my career. I am very committed and very happy. Let’s see what we continue with.” Below is the second part of the interview with Catherine Siachoque.