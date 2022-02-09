Celia Lora attacks the production of La Casa de Los Famosos

Telemundo Celia Lora regrets having been in La Casa de Los Famosos

The influencer, Celia Lora, breaks the silence and reveals that the Telemundo reality show was the most “ridiculous” where she has been. Although her time at La Casa de Los Famosos caused a lot of controversy due to her explosive personality.

The Mexican artist Celia Lora felt dissatisfied with the production and began to complain about some of the decisions they made, for which she assured on several occasions that she wanted to leave the program.

Celia Lora talks about her experience at La Casa de Los Famosos





In an interview with the program "First hand" the sixth eliminated from La Casa de Los Famosos gives strong statements about her stay in the competition, her discomfort with the production team and her health problem. In addition, she called the program the most "ridiculous" thing she has ever done.





The Mexican influencer lights up the networks with her photos and also with her comments, she confessed that it was a mistake for her to have agreed to go to the show, because she would have preferred to be part of the new season of Acapulco Shore, but had to reject the offer because of the problem. in a tooth that was presented to him from the beginning of the program.

“I felt very bad and they ignored me, I couldn’t even speak, I didn’t sleep for two days because of the pain, a very rare toothache, my ears already hurt and they never attended to me, I’m sick until now. That’s why I told you that it was wrong that I went, because leaving there I was going to “Resist” and I didn’t go anymore, I wasn’t going to go with the tooth like that. And I didn’t go to Acapulco Shore and it is something that weighs me down and I say ‘what a bad decision,’” explained Lora.

In addition to ensuring that most of her memories of the program are bad because she saw it as almost a kidnapping, her experience was not the most pleasant, according to the vedette, the production did not pay attention to the toothache and she was treated two weeks later.

Friends of Celia Lora





During the reality show Lora made good friends with Gaby Spanic, Verónica Montes, Gisella Aboumrad and Kimberly Flores. For her part, she Lora lashed out at two people from the production, whom she accused of not responding to her requests for health reasons, in addition to the fact that because of that situation she lost the opportunity to be in another program . Likewise, she cataloged reality as a soap opera, when asked about her relationship with Manelyk, the influencer bluntly said, “I’m not going to talk about that.”

production problems





Celia Lora does not mince words on one occasion the production requested to hide her tattoos, change her clothes and censor certain behaviors. The actress assured that they went to take her clothes from her house, without her consent, that they asked her to cover her tattoos and stop wearing a “Ninja Turtles” shirt. Likewise, Lora reiterated that her pain from her tooth had been very strong; She would have complained on several occasions and on none of them did they offer her support to alleviate the discomfort.

Undoubtedly, Lora’s image is synonymous with controversy, the Mexican artist has shown that she is the queen of reality shows, making it very clear what her personality is like.