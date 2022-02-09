Chiquis book: Jorge Cueva ‘Mr. Tempo’ lashes out at her and threatens her with “evidence” | Famous

Jorge Cueva, ‘Mr. Tempo’lashed out at Chiquis Riveraher book and the most recent statements she has made about him and the “physical” relationship they had in October 2020.
By mid-November 2020, the relationship between them began to become more complex with publicly conflicting statements. By December, there came a point where she denied him about the tequila launch and, without naming names, stated that “I couldn’t stand liars” and “taken advantage of”.
Chiquis opens up about ‘Mr. Tempo’
This Tuesday, February 8, the singer granted an exclusive interview to María Antonieta Collins for Wake up America before the launch of his new and controversial book ‘Invincible’.
“Oh my God”she said, putting her hands to her face when asked about him by Marie Antoinette Collins, “‘Aunt Collins’ told me: ‘Take your time.'”
The journalist asked him to say what he learned from what he had with the businessman: “A lot, ‘oh my Goodness’. That’s why I talked about it, because so many things were said anyway. One thing that they wanted to brand me as unfaithful And that’s when I said ‘no.
‘Mr. Tempo’ responds to Chiquis
Faced with these statements and the launch of the book where he mentions it, the Mexican restaurateur based in the US reacted angrily, according to an audio presented in ‘First Hand’ this Tuesday, the 8th.
“I don’t want to talk about it again. I don’t care what that old lady said“, he said, “I am a businessman, I don’t deal (sic) with gossip. The truth. I am the most successful businessman in California.”
” I’m not interested in walking in neighborhood gossip, laundry, that’s the only way they get fame. I am a gentleman, and I have evidence and (messages from) WhatsApp and I have photos, but that is not done, that is not for men, “he warned.
“God and her we know exactly what happened and how it happened, I don’t deal (sic) with your cheap gossip, people without work. We go like crabs, back: we love to gossip, we love to see what the neighbor does, “he complained.
He alleged that his “intentions were good” with her: “I wanted to make a tequila with her, other physical things happened and nothing was planned. So, hopefully for her mental good, she has not told lies and if in her mind her own story was made of her, I have proof “.