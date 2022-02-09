Chiquis Rivera reveals how her husband Lorenzo rejected her | AFP

The famous daughter of the legendary singer Jenni RiveraChiquis Rivera, has just released her third booktitled “Invincible” or “Unstoppable”, a literary work in which he writes his autobiography, a continuation of “Perdón”.

In the book he is giving details about her life and also finds herself, leaving the artist aside and contacting the true person she is.

Although there are several joys reflected in the book, there are also moments dark and Chiquis decided to reveal one of the situations that most affected her life, one that led her to a great depression and that to this day has cost her work to overcome.

That was when he counted, I clarify, confessed all about various topics, such as money, her relationship with Ángel, the man that her mother Jenni Rivera did not want, what happened with Lorenzo Méndez, addictions, rejection and many other things that strongly affected her.

But what is most striking and seems most sensitive was the physical rejection that her still husband Lorenzo had towards her, apparently it was quite a liberation to be able to tell this fact that she had not had the opportunity to to share.









And it seems that now she is living such different moments that make her realize the hell she was in, it is helping her a lot to be able to get it all out in this book, after the great depression she had and the red lights she would have to have served at the time.

She confessed that even though she had his company, she did not feel attractive with Lorenzo, she was not going to let a person make her feel that way, so she preferred the change, a very complicated decision but which she is now grateful for having made.

We recommend you continue enjoying the best news from the world of entertainment on Show News, of course also everything interesting about the Riveras that have been in the headlines lately.