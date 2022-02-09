Christian Nodal explains fear of Belinda for Chucky doll

Christian Nodal, that’s how Belinda gave Chucky | Instagram

Christian Nodal received a “chucky“A gift from Belinda, with whom the musician had a paranormal experience a few weeks ago. This was the day the “Spanish” gave the dreaded gift to the “sonorense”.

The singer Christian Nodal, expressed his fear of the popular character of classic horror movies, “Chucky” a doll that has been the nightmare of many in various sequels and that apparently was also for him “composer“Despite this, Belinda delivered it into his hands, since it is one of his favorite characters.

After the strange experience of Christian Nodal in which he was completely surprised along with a colleague with whom he was talking from a booth when the “Chucky” moved on some occasions, we will tell you the details of the moment in which the “regional mexican” received the character as a gift from “Beli”.

Look at the Chucky that I gave him, says Belinda in a video circulating on Twitter, while accompanying Christian Nodal from the same booth where he was scared in days gone by.

Christian Nodal, that’s how Belinda gave Chucky. Photo: Capture Instagram



The “Latin Pop Princess“He pointed out that “how cool the figure was” while showing such original details that made it very similar to the one in the film, the scars on the face and a very sharp object in his hand, are some of those that “Christian Nodal’s fiancee” she described fascinated.

However, Christian Jesús González Nodal only responded with some somewhat nervous laughter while hinting that he did not want to be close to him.

That Chuky scares me so much that I never saw him in my room and Beli was upset by that, commented the Latin Grammy and Billboard nominee.

The 32-year-old singer responded to Jesús González Nodal, that “Chucky was the best and he was just a harmless doll” and who had to be taken care of was the living, “of those if we have to be afraid”, Chucky takes care of them and protects them , replied to “former judge of The Voice“.

Likewise, the interpreter of songs like “Goodbye Love“, son of Christy Nodal and Jaime González, mentioned the reasons why he preferred to keep the doll out of his room, since it caused him a lot of fear.

We had a house that was haunted and strange things happened and I didn’t want to have Chuky there… at which point the “television actress” interrupted to contradict Nodal “it wasn’t haunted,” he said

In days past, Christian Jesús González Nodal, was stunned, this after while he was in the booth talking with another person, the doll that apparently remained motionless sitting on a piece of furniture next to Nodal, moved falling backwards.

This provoked some nervous laughter in the “regional soloist” and his partner who questioned whether the figure was battery-powered, to which Nodal replied that it was not, so he warned him that if he went home at any time he would “burn or disappear to that doll for his own good”, although the native of Caborca ​​mentioned that he would have serious problems with Belinda.