Confrontation between Anuel, Marcela Reyes and B King for Yailín

In his sentimental history, the relationship of Anuel AA (Puerto Rican urban singer) and Karol G (Colombian urban singer) stayed in 2021, since it was in April of that year that they communicated the end point of their courtship. Now, In January 2022 it was confirmed that the interpreter of ’23 questions’ has a new girlfriend: Yailín La Más Viral (Dominican urban singer).

However, this novelty in the love life of the Puerto Rican has sounded non-stop, especially because of criticism, here and there between social networks and the media.

In addition, some Colombian public figures such as Marcela Reyes (Colombian DJ) They have expressed their thoughts regarding Anuel’s courtship with Yailín.

Read more: Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA will offer 30 concerts in Europe

From her social networks, the DJ has always talked about both her public and private life, however, at the end of January she also wanted to pronounce on a foreign matter: she precisely spoke about the sentimental history between the Puerto Rican and the Dominican.

“Let’s suppose that Yailín got into Karol G and Anuel’s relationship, I think Anuel is a brute because he got carried away by a woman who looks talented just to shake her ass and stick out her tongue, I said…

Details

Now, let’s suppose that he messed with her while he was single, you have to understand, it’s that after they leave a hard-working, effective, bold woman (I identify with Karol G) it’s very hard for them to replace one… Direct and forceful message to Yailín: mommy if you are seeing me, I recommend that you do not appear in Colombia because wherever they see you here mommy, they lynch you”, Reyes stated in his Instagram Stories.

Also read: This is Anuel’s warning for those who speak ill of Yailin

In view of the discomfort that her words generated in the Dominican Republic, Marcela Reyes reported her apologies. However, now Anuel AA apparently referred to her comments, specifically expressing the disgust felt by the use of the word lynch.

“The shit talk* they have about Yailín… stop talking shit*, I’m a bandit, they’re talking shit* about my wife… when have you seen that… that word… that they have lynched… when have you seen that someone who hangs out with me has been lynched?what the hell does that mean?, when have you seen that they have touched someone who walks with me?, when have you seen that they have disrespected someone who walks with me? never, nobody is going to touch Yailín… and everyone who talks on the networks, in real life has consequences … They talk shit * about Yailín, that I have a problem managing anger, I need classes, ”were the words of the reggaeton player on social networks.

B King, husband of Marcela Reyes, reacts to what Anuel AA said:

In the first months of this 2022 the courtship of Marcela Reyes and B King (Colombian urban singer) it became a marriage, albeit civil first. Of course, the couple has sounded everywhere in view of their wedding, but now they appear again in the media because of what Anuel AA expressed. So, from his stories on Instagram, the Cucuteño reggaeton wanted to “clarify”, among other things, the Puerto Rican that the mess in question is clearly between women.

“I want to talk about a topic, and it is the following, to clarify, we were in New York, in Boston: three shows, sold out, where there were people from the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rican people, nothing bad happened, before the other way around, they behaved the height, they gave us their support, respectable people. So what is the movie (film) that is on networks and, more than a bastard like you who has the ‘level’, threatening another woman; that’s a bunch of tweezers, women’s problems… then leave the movie, Even the Bon Bon Bum that you’re sucking on is from Colombia”.

The latter was clearly because Anuel, in the previous video, is seen with a Bon Bon Bum. Also, in his reply to the Puerto Rican, B King tagged him.

Marcela Reyes refers to the words of Anuel AA:

On Monday, February 7, on her social networks, the Colombian DJ explained the tone in which she wanted to use the word “lynch”, without the intention of inciting violence. However, she did consider Anuel AA’s words as such.

“What I wanted to talk about is the controversy in which I was involved in recent days for commenting on Anuel’s new girlfriend. I never did it wanting to incite violence because it has never been my intention, simply the word lynching in my country is a widely used word, example: – Oh, you’re going to be late with your wife, they’re going to lynch you -, that’s the way to express it and that’s how I wanted to make it look. Unfortunately, it was misunderstood by many people.”

Later, she was direct about Anuel: “The next point is that Mr. Anuel did come out to make some super direct threats… because, beware, that is called inciting violence, it is a very sensitive issue, I would say… To me that that men are getting into trouble with skirts, with gossip… come and mess with a woman, threaten her directly, let me tell you that if you need to, I’ll lend you my heels, my skirt, because I am stunned by Anuel’s reaction and the only thing I have to say is: He is just like my exes, because he wants to make me jealous, he is laughing,” he commented on his InstaStories.

Faced with this new panorama, with the reactions of B King and Marcela Reyes, the Puerto Rican has not said a word for now.