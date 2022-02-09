Coomeva Prepaid Medicine clarified that its operations will not be affected

Coomeva Prepaid Medicine alerted its users when receiving calls or messages corresponding to health services, as they could be deceived by unscrupulous people who, through different communication channels, would be offering “benefits”, “alternatives” and “promises” after happened with C oomeva EPS.

The company clarified to its more than 380,000 users that the recent liquidation of the EPS will not affect the operation or continuity of Coomeva Prepaid Medicine, as it is an autonomous and independent company.

Likewise, he highlighted that it has a network of more than 6,000 service provision alternatives to guarantee care in the different cities of the country. As for the users who had the EPS, these will be transferred to the EPS assigned by Supersalud.

“Coomeva Prepaid Medicine is working on the signing of new agreements with some of these EPSs. In any case, all current users of Coomeva Prepaid Medicine have absolutely guaranteed services, according to the plan they have acquired,” the company specified.

Finally, he recalled that since 2021 the investment of $22,000 million has begun to build 12 own medical centers in different municipalities of the country, for greater peace of mind for its users and affiliates.