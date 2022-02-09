COVID: Number of hospitalizations decreases in Los Angeles County

Hospitals of the Los Angeles County have seen a decline in the number of patients who have had to remain hospitalized because of COVID.

This Saturday, the number of hospitalized people fell to 3,012, 221 less than the number reported on Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

of hospitalized patients, 616 were in intensive care unitswhile on Friday there were 652.

A week ago, the health authority reported that hospitals had 3,852 patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

Some of the patients who were hospitalized admitted for other reasons and found out they had COVID after tests ordered by hospitals.

Regarding the number of daily infections, the department reported that 9,997 new infected were detectedin addition to reporting 84 people who died from causes related to the coronavirus.

County health officials said that if they want to put an end to the increase in COVID infections detected in the winter, protective measures will have to be maintained.

“These include wearing a mask when around others until transmission is less; get tested, if possible, before meeting others, especially if you are meeting with high-risk people, including unvaccinated people, or indoors or in a crowded outdoor setting where masks are not always worn and after being exposed to a positive case; stay home and away from others if you are sick or have a positive test result; and get vaccinated and reinforced if you are still not up to date,” said the director of the county Department of Public Health, Barbara Ferrer.

The director’s comments came days after the Questions about the effectiveness of the county’s mask mandateafter photos were circulated of fans attending SoFi Stadium for the NFC Finals who ignored the move.

Ferrer said that to eliminate the mandate on the use of masks in outdoor “mega events” and in open spaces in schools and nurseries as long as COVID hospitalizations in the county remain below 2,500 for 7 days in a row.

