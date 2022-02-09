Cristiano Ronaldo does not take two days to release the car that Georgina Rodríguez gave him

Cristiano Ronaldo he is like a child with new shoes with his birthday present. The Portuguese footballer did not take long to release the racing car with which Georgina Rodríguez gave him when he blew out the candles for her 37th anniversary.

It was last Saturday when he received this spectacular detail by surprise and his car already knows what it is like to hit the road since he has driven it himself to the AON Training Complex, the sports city of Manchester United. CR7 piloted the Cadillac with a companion mounted on the passenger seat. The battering ram entered with the interior parasol lowered so as not to be seen by the cameras. What he has not been able to avoid is the tremendous shine of the brand new vehicle.

The model in question is a cadillac-escalade in family version. The American luxury brand is focused on creating unique and exclusive automobiles, and it is not for less, since this car has great detail to make the trips of Cristiano and his family a moment full of comfort and fun thanks to its Cream colored leather seats. The highest-end model is the Escalade ESV 2022 Platinum Luxury Premium 2WD, which highlights the ease of driving. Taking into account the line and all the extras with which the model would have been made, the price of the vehicle would be around 114,095 dollars, which would be equivalent to almost 100,000 euros. Without a doubt, a very aspirational car but one that is not within the reach of all pockets.

In terms of sports, last September, Cristiano Ronaldo became news when he went to training with a spectacular Lamborghini Urus valued at 160,000 euros. A car full of power thanks to its 650 hp and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, reaching a top speed of 305 km/h. Precisely, it was a car full of controversy since it was published in English tabloids that the United manager, Ralf Rangnick, did not let him go to the preparatory sessions with such sporty cars.

Perhaps that has been a determining factor for CR7 to debut the gift from Georgina Rodríguez as soon as possible. It was last weekend when the Spanish woman uploaded a video to her social networks of the moment she delivered the car to her. It was a day full of surprises with her children.

«Happy 37 years to the love of my life ❤️ We love you infinitely. Best father and best life partner that God has been able to assign us. Fighter and deserving of all the good things that happen to you 🙏⭐️ You are perfection and inspiration 🌹 @cristiano”, wrote the protagonist of I’m Georgina, the fashion reality show on Netflix. The Jaca series will have a second season, as looks could exclusively confirm. The success has been planetary and both Gio and Ronaldo have already met with the leadership of Netflix Spain to carry out another season that continues to review the life of the socialite.