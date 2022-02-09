Cruz Azul revealed the list of players who will participate in the Concachampions

The team seeks to have a great participation in the competition

The Cruz Azul Machine presented this Tuesday the complete list of soccer players who will participate in the next edition of the Concacaf Champions League (Concachampions), which included the Peruvian Luis Abram, the only one of his recent winter signings.

This is because one of the championship rules stipulates that “clubs that have chosen to register fewer than 35 players may add more up to 44 hours before each match, provided their roster does not exceed a total of 35 players. Once a player has been registered, he cannot be removed or replaced”.

The technical director, Juan Reynoso, left open the possibility for the players Iván Morales and Ángel Romero (his other signings) to see action in the quarterfinals of the competition.

The squad list also includes other recent signings such as Christian Tabó, Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, Erik Lira and Charly Rodríguez.

