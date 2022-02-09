“Cuban music unites”: The San Remo Music Awards Festival will be held from April 5 to 10

The first edition of the San Remo Music Awards Festival, whose highlight will be the interpretation contest where 16 young talents will measure their talent in various galas, will be held in Havana from April 5 to 10, It was confirmed this Wednesday during a press conference at the National Hotel.

The artistic director of the event, Jorge Luis Robaina, better known as Jorgito Karamba, emphasized that it is an event designed to celebrate cultural relations between Cuba and Italy.

He stressed that Italian artists have been the soundtrack of the lives of many Cubans. In his house, for example, Rafaella Carrá was always heard, and Eros Ramazzotti was one of the musicians he listened to the most when he was young.

It was precisely because of this tradition and his experience touring in various music festivals around the world that two years ago he approached his artistic representation agency Musicuba and Egrem to begin to develop and bring this event closer to Cuba.

In relation to the Ministry of Culture, the Cuban Institute of Music and the diplomatic offices of Cuba and Italy, among other institutions, Robaina clarified that the San Remo Music Awards is a venue captured for Cuba.

The Italian counterpart does not charge our country and they assume the staging here of the Italian artists who will attend, he specified.

“It has as a reference the famous Italian Song Festival of San Remo, but it is not that festival”, clarified.

Regarding the contest, Heydi González, A&R of the Egrem, commented that it was a long and exhaustive process, in which “almost 800 proposals were received from all over the country.”

From these, long listening sessions were held in conjunction with the jurors.

“We found that we have a lot of talent throughout Cuba and many artists are going to emerge in this contest,” he stressed. The contestants for the San Remo Music Awards are divided between professionals and amateurs and come from nine provinces.

He assured that the festival will help enhance our catalog of actors. “We are the first Latin American country to develop this event, which has also taken place in nations such as Russia and Uzbekistan. We have tremendous potential.”

Although the competitive contest is the center of the festival, this will be accompanied by an international business fair at the Hotel Nacional, a fashion show and a culinary eventreported Yolaida Duharte, Director of Exports at Egrem.

In the coming days, the programming and the participation of national and international artists in this festival will be made public, but during the press conference it was announced that Club 500 will host four very active nights of good music, mainly oriented towards pop rock Latin and with three groups per day.

Similarly, four winners of editions of the festival in other countries will travel to Cuba, who will take part in the galas.

On the Avenida de Italia, better known among Cubans as Galiano, popular activities have also been prepared within the schedule of the San Remo Music Awards.

In video, San Remo Music Award Cuba