Cynthia Rodríguez, the queen of Tv Azteca fascinates in a bodysuit

Cynthia Rodríguez in a gray bodysuit, her curves accelerate hearts | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez reappears in a publication with a gray bodysuit that left everyone speechless by highlighting her curves in their maximum splendor, the “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend” drew various reactions to one of his most recent posts.

The singer Cynthia Rodríguez, did not give rise to any criticism and is that the beautiful “ex-student of The Academy”, appears from a wall in which she models an outfit with which she participated in the new contest “The Playback Kings“.

The “Coahuilense” who has been known as the “Princess Grupera“, surprised everyone with a new facet in the recent choreography in which he recreated a famous Shakira video clip with the theme of “La Loba”.host of Venga la Alegría” makes his purpose in this new challenge very clear.

Because there is nothing more powerful than a woman who chooses to believe in herself. She willing to give the best of me and have fun. Commented the colleague from Tv Azteca, who did not forget to thank the image team: Look: @victoryjesse, Stylist: @george_figueroa, Makeup: @dormaka, Hairstyle: @vaniamaquillaje, Photo: @sergiotorressa

Cynthia Rodríguez in a gray bodysuit, her curves make hearts beat faster. Photo: Capture Instagram



Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, has won the affection of a large audience, not only for her participation in the morning, the “TV actress37 years old, she is one of the most praised on platforms like Instagram where she has 3.5 million subscribers.

The mexican youtuber“He arrived with all the attitude in his first participation in the new reality show sponsored by the morning show, the presenter of “I want to sing!” .

For fans of the “mexican“, Rodríguez Ruiz, who sang songs for various productions, including “Amor en Custodia” with the theme “Si no tú estámigo”, his first number for the contest was a boom and he also received some suggestions for his next appearances in the ones they pointed out, could be inspired by JLO.

The remembered former participant of “Star Challenge 2 and 3 will surely continue to surprise viewers and netizens since, as he has stated, he brings all the attitude.

So surely the one born on May 8, 1984, is willing to give a lot in each of her performances that will surely be among the most anticipated.