Defined the time that Sebastián Cáceres will be out with Club América after his injury

During the match between America Y Athletic Saint Louiscorresponding to the Matchday 4 of Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022, Sebastian Caceres He suffered a grade 3 right acromioclavicular dislocation, so the recovery time will depend on his evolution, according to the report of the azulcrema team shared on social networks.

However, according to Julio Ibáñez, a TUDN reporter, the coaching staff headed by Santiago Solari, expect to be back in three weeks. In other words, if everything goes as planned, the 22-year-old defender would return for the matchup of the date 7 before the Cougarsin another edition of the Capital Classicto be held in University Olympic Stadium.

Jorge Meré is shaping up to be a starter

With the loss of the Uruguayan defender, Jorge Merewho had his first minutes as a new element of the Eagles during the duel against the potosinos, it is outlined to be the couple of Jordan Silvawho in this semester has become the undisputed starter, adding up to now the 270 minutes that have been played in the contest.

It is worth mentioning that Club América has been the subject of criticism due to the poor results in the Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament, where it is located third from last in the general table with just one point, as a result of the draw against Puebla and defeats against Atlas Red and Black Y Athletic Saint Louisalthough they retain a pending comparison against Mazatlan FC dated for Wednesday, February 16.

The poor results have put Santiago Solari in the eye of the hurricane, who has been strongly questioned by the azulcrema fans, even most of them have demanded his departure. And it is that they have not forgiven him for the ways in which they were eliminated in the Guardians 2021 Y opening 2021plus the Final lost in the CONCACAF Champions League versus Monterey Striped.

For his first victory in Clausura 2022

This Saturday vs. Santos Lagunacorresponding to the Matchday 5 of the current campaign MX Leaguethe ‘indie’ will have the opportunity to reverse the situation, so his leaders will seek to take the victory as it may to calm the criticism a little and recover the confidence lost since last year, but if he does not keep the three units, the continuity of the Argentine would be reeling.