Discrepancies between “small and large” parties mark the fourth meeting of the electoral reform

The differences between political parties to decide who would be the representative of these organizations in the coordination of the thematic table that discusses the electoral reform marked the beginning of the fourth meeting for these purposes.

This Tuesday’s meeting was scheduled to begin with the presentation of the “consensus” reached by the political parties to present their coordinator, however, the political delegate of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Danilo Díaz, presented a proposal requesting the expansion of “coordination”.

“The political parties have reached an agreement to present the following proposal, to expand the representation of the coordination so that the PLD has a representative, the People’s Force has a representative, as well as the Modern Revolutionary Party, the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD ) and Social Christian Reformist (PRSC), while the Permanent Forum of Political Parties of the Dominican Republic (Foppredom), also has one,” added Díaz when taking the floor at the beginning of the meeting.

This initiative triggered a series of complaints from the representatives of the small parties who exclaimed that they were not consulted for that supposed consensus.

Parties such as the Alliance for Democracy (APD), the Broad Front, the Homeland for All Movement, and others stated that they were not consulted for this consensus, despite the fact that the majority spoke of an “agreement among all.”

After the participation of several of its delegates It was concluded that each party participating in the dialogue should have a representative in the coordination, which was submitted and approved by the members of the dialogue. These will be in charge of organizing the dialogue together with Samir Chami Iza, who is for the Central Electoral Board (JCE); Orlando Jorge Mera, on behalf of the Executive Power and César Nicolás Penson, on behalf of the Economic and Social Council (CES).

Point

The parties and the coordinators came to the conclusion that it would take as a starting point the full text of Law 15-19 on Electoral Regime, despite the fact that it had been stipulated that the discussions would take place as a result of the proposals presented in the bill submitted by the JCE; It was agreed that the law be discussed point by point and that each party submit their observations from place to place until consensus is reached.

Streamline jobs

The full member of the JCE, Samir Chami Iza, He asked the participants to “please start” the work since the meetings directly affect the budget of the electoral body.

“Please, I ask you to start the work today, not to waste time on trifles, we are going to try to solve those trifles and get to the bottom of what each one of you proposes… for us it is It is very important to advance that, because and I am going to be honest with you, for us these work tables imply a very high cost for the JCE and you know how we are doing with the budget”, added Samir Chami Iza, when giving the opening words.