“Do not covet your neighbor’s wife”

2022-02-08

Daniel Alves It has been one of the proper names of the last day of LaLiga. The Brazilian was a figure in the triumph of Barcelona over Atletico Madrid: He scored a goal, gave assistance and incidentally was sent off. The side is proving that age is just a number.

Xavi explains why he left Dani Alves without the Europa League

The match of Alves was clouded in the 69th minute when he saw the red card for a stomp on carrasco which generated controversy. The Barça player claimed that the foul was unintentional, but the referee Gil Manzanoafter reviewing it by the VAR, threw it out on the street.

Despite staying with ten, the Barcelona endured and the fans left the Camp Nou with a smile watching the best game of the season with Xavi on the bench. In fact, such was the euphoria that a fan, saying goodbye to the players as they left in their cars, did not miss the opportunity to pay compliments to the girlfriend of Dani.

“You, very good, but your girlfriend, very pretty,” said a follower who made the model smile Joana Sanz. For its part, Alves he took it in the best possible humor and responded to the fan with a gesture that he will be watching him.