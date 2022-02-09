Do you want to be a Bitcoin developer? This educational project in Spanish can help you

A project for technical training in Spanish on Bitcoin and the Lightning Network will begin on February 9. This is La Librería de Satoshi, whose goal is to offer a learning option for Spanish speakers in their own language.

According to information on its website, Satoshi’s Bookstore intends to form study groups with human capital from Latin America, the Caribbean and Spain, interested in developing their professional talent in Bitcoin. It is defined as a projectopen source» (open source), with a decentralized methodology and «peer to peer” (Person to person).

The Mexican developer and bitcoiner Dulce Villarreal, creator of the project, told CriptoNoticias that the idea is create a community where learning does not depend on a central authority, like a teacher. “Each person is responsible for reading and studying for their part and in the work sessions groups are formed where they discuss, analyze and challenge each other with questions, to find out if they are understanding a concept well,” explained Villarreal.

This study methodology is inspired by the one used by the renowned computer science school 42 School, where is trained through peer-to-peer and project-based learning, Under the premise “Not courses. Not teachers. No classes» (No courses. No teachers. No classes).

The developer Dulce Villarreal, creator of La Librería de Satoshi,

announced the project earlier this week. Source: @Dulce_vird/ Twitter

The topics to be discussed in La librería se Satoshi will be based on books recognized and validated by the bitcoiner ecosystem. The training will start with the study of “Mastering the Lightning Network: A Second Layer Blockchain Protocol for Instant Bitcoin Payments”, a work by Andreas Antonopoulos, Olaoluwa Osuntokun and Rene Pickhardt.

Each session will address one chapter of the book per week over 4 months and it will feature path facilitators in Bitcoin and the Lightning Network. In this first stage, in addition to Dulce Villarreal herself, this role will be played by Francisco Calderón (Negrunch), developer at RGB Lightning Network; Hernán Mariño, educator and engineer specialized in computer cryptography; Blue Moon, developer of Bitcoin and Lightning; Azor, Bitcoin developer and evangelist; and Professor LatiNodos, communicator focused on Bitcoin and Lightning communities.

Dulce Villareal pointed out that they want expand entry spaces to more people in Bitcoin“so that in the future they can be Bitcoin Core developers or Bitcoin designers, and work full time” on sustaining and growing the network.

Why create a training on Bitcoin in Spanish?

The idea of ​​creating this learning community in Spanish arises from identifying the lack of educational technical content in Spanish about Bitcoinwhich according to the developer, became evident when she participated as a facilitator in a Chaincode Labs course.

“I realized that the problem is that people cannot speak English comfortably and confidently. Most of the people who are in the crypto world read in English, but do not speak it comfortably, and there are also people who do not speak English. That is why there is a responsibility of those of us who speak English and Spanish, to create content, translate books and talks.” Dulce Villarreal, developer of Bitcoin.

Satoshi Bookstore planned a space on twitter as the official inauguration of its activities, which will take place this Wednesday, February 9. Currently, the registration of participants is still open for those interested, on the project website.