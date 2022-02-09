Do you want to be a millionaire? Mark Zuckerberg recommends not spending money on these two things

Despite his immense fortune, mark zuckerberg It has been characterized by showing itself without many luxuries; As he has revealed, he and his family lead an austere life and the great tycoons of the world have known how to manage their finances.

For example, Steve Jobs he always wore the same type of clothes; while Bill Gates he has preferred to invest his fortune rather than spend it on cars or designer clothes. Following these examples, Zuckerberg tries to be cautious with the money and spend it only on what you really need.

Also, it is rumored that Mark Zuckerberg, like Elon Musk, has a very low salary as the head of his own company. The middle Business Insider assures that Zuckerberg only earns a dollar, but has a fortune of 129 billion dollars and he spends it with great caution and intelligence, knowing that Here some tips from the tycoon for not wasting money that money can disappear if you don’t manage it in the right way. .

Mark Zuckerberg (Getty Images)

Neither cars nor brand clothes

1. Not brand name clothing: The founder of Facebook considers that these types of accessories are not necessary, since they will not last forever and it is better to have simple options to replace and combine them without much effort, time and money.

The habitual thing in him is to see him with jeans and basic t-shirts; no elaborate or ostentatious outfit.

2. Expensive vehicles: Nor has he preferred to buy expensive vehicles. In his opinion, it is better to have a $30,000 car as it is a safe and comfortable option, as well as allowing him to camouflage himself and avoid attracting attention.

He even has a Volkswagen Golf GTI, costing around $30,000.

What to invest in?

One of the things the tycoon spends on and sees more of as a long-term investment is real estate.

Follow the USA Herald in Google newsCLICK HERE