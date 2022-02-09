DOMINICAN HISTORY – The Haitian occupation, which marks 200 years today, must be “demystified”, say historians

The Haitian occupation of Santo Domingowhose beginning marks 200 years on February 9, needs to be subjected to a “rigorous and serene” reflection, since it is an issue that has been “manipulated” both in Haiti and the Dominican Republic and must be “demystified”. ”, assured the historian Queen Rosary during the XIII Dominican Congress of Historyinaugurated this Tuesday night.

“I find a rigorous and serene reflection on this neuralgic issue that has been so manipulated from one side to the other very necessary,” said the teacher at the beginning of her conference, “The shipwreck of Spanish Haiti,” on the failure of the first Dominican independence, led by José Núñez de Cáceres in 1821.

Rosario affirmed that regarding the Haitian occupation “the truth has been twisted a lot”, therefore, “only an impartial vision of this complex and painful event will be able to make us fulfill the urgent task of demystifying this historical fact”.

A similar opinion was expressed by the historian Quisqueya Lorawho opened the second day of presentations, this Wednesday morning, with the conference “The Haiti that annexed Santo Domingo in 1822.”

The analysis of the myths and realities of this historical period “is very necessary,” he said, but it has been “clouded” by the ultra-nationalist and anti-Haitian discourse and has been approached with a unidirectional gaze.

Lora, who prefers to refer to the event as unification or annexation, rather than occupation or invasionsaid that these 22 years of history have to be approached from a “dialogue perspective.”

The 22 years of unification under the Haitian government “are important” for “the conquests of a series of social demands” that allowed the Dominican people to break with colonialism, among which the historian mentioned the abolition of slavery and the possibility of living a republican experience.

It would mark “forever” the Dominicans

The Haitian occupation of Santo Domingo would mark “forever” the evolution of what the Dominican people would be, said the director of the School of History and Anthropology of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), Alvaro Caamano.

Justifications were put forward for the unification, such as the danger that the island would fall into the hands of some slave power. However, Caamaño said that the material conditions in Haiti and reasons for “survival” led Haitian President Jean-Pierre Boyer to take over the eastern part of the island in order to ensure Haitian stability.

Appealing to a modern concept, the professor expressed that Boyer saw in the Independent State of Spanish Haiti founded by Núñez de Cáceres in 1821 a “failed State”, which was born without sovereignty (as it availed itself of the protection of Greater Colombia), did not possess a army that guaranteed the maintenance of independence and that, therefore, endangered the neighboring nation.

What Boyer did not count on, according to Caamaño, was the “germ of the nation” that was emerging among the Dominicans, who already saw themselves as a people with their own culture and identity, and which Juan Pablo Duarte and the Trinidadians until founding the Dominican Republic in 1844.

The period known as the Haitian occupation, during which Haiti annexed to its territory and governed the eastern part of Hispaniola, lasted for 22 years: from February 9, 1822 to February 27, 1844when the Dominican Independence was declared.

The XIII Dominican Congress of History, which has as its theme “The Haitian Occupation: 200 years later, myths and realities”is organized by the History Commission of the Dominican National Section of the Pan American Institute of Geography and History (PAIGH)jointly with the Museum of History and Geography and the School of History and Anthropology of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD).

It is dedicated to the memory of Vilma Benzo de Ferrerfor his professional career, contributions to historical research and for having initiated the organization of history congresses.

The event takes place this February 8 and 9 in virtual mode and is sponsored by Plan Lea, the General Archive of the Nation and the National Geographic Institute.