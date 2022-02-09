Driven by Apple and Microsoft, Wall Street returned to close with gains

Brokers work at the New York Stock Exchange (EFE/Justin Lane/File)



wall street closed higher on Tuesday, buoyed by Manzana Y microsoftwhile a jump in Treasury yields boosted bank stocks before a key fact is known inflation this week.

benchmark index S&P 500 and the nasdaqof great technological weight, reversed initial losses and rose in the latter part of the session, driven by heavyweight growth stocks such as Tesla Y amazon.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 earned 37.36 points, or a 0.84%to 4,521.23 units, while the nasdaq advanced 178.79 points, or a 1.28%, at 14,194.46. The Industry Average dow jones rose 374.29 points, or a 1.05%at 35,465.42 units.

The S&P 500 banking index rallied alongside the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield, which reached its highest level since November 2019 by growing expectations that the United States Federal Reserve will begin to tighten its monetary policy.

The actions of Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo finished with gains.

The industry index energetic S&P 500 sank as investors fear the resumption of proxy talks between the United States and Iran could reignite the international nuclear deal Y allow more oil exports from the OPEC producer.

The optimistic comments of French President Emmanuel Macron about his meeting with the Russian president Vladimir Putin by the crisis in Ukraine also took a toll on oil prices and reduced anxiety on Wall Streetsaid Scott Ladner, chief investment officer at wealth management firm Horizon Investments.

“Today’s gain is probably due to some of the Macron news, but it is also recognition of the fact that the economy is in very good shape.and we probably overdid it a little bit on the downside,” Ladner said.

With Tuesday’s rise, the S&P 500 is still down about 5% year-to-date, while the Nasdaq is down about 9%.

US consumer price data, to be released Thursday, is forecast at a four-decade high of 7.3 percent.. The figures follow last week’s strong jobs data, which raised investor fears that the Federal Reserve will raise rates faster than expected.

(With information from Reuters)

Keep reading:

Record loot: a couple was arrested in New York for laundering USD 3.6 billion with cryptocurrencies