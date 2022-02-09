DT of Palmeiras pointed out that Monterrey lacked humility before Al-Ahly

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 08.02.2022 15:42:47





Abel Ferreratechnical director of Palmeiras, launched a strong criticism of Monterrey after his club comfortably beat Al-Ahly in the Club World Cup Semifinals (2-0), convinced that he lacked humility to face the Egyptian club.

“Humility and chicken soup never hurt anyoneand maybe the problem that Monterrey lose was exactly that, to have thought that I was going to play against an easy team“, commented the strategist in a press conference.

He pointed out that in today’s football you cannot get ahead only with individualities, in addition to stating that the Rayados had a 70 percent chance of advancingwhile his rival took refuge in the remaining percentage to find out the result.

“What we saw was that Al-Ahly bet 30 percent, he focused everything on what he had to do, and they did it well organizedwith very clear intentions, so it’s not individualities that win games”.

I expected a more complicated game

On the eve of the match against Al Ahly, Ferreira had commented that the victory he achieved against Monterrey spoke of his good organization and therefore took the encounter with cautionalthough at match time Palmeiras proved to be one step ahead.