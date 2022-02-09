Duván Zapata travels to Finland for exams: serious injury feared in Atalanta, Colombia | Colombians Abroad

Duván Zapata is not in Italy. After suffering a new injury this weekend, in Atalanta’s defeat against Cagliari (1-2), the Colombian began to fear the worst.

The Italian press confirmed that the player traveled to Finland in the last few hours, where he will seek a definitive diagnosis of this new problem, which is added to the one that took him away from the courts last December. Just on Sunday he returned but only managed to spend 14 minutes on the court.

The attacker is in the city of Turku, where he will try to establish what exactly is happening with the adductor, who has kept him on the sidelines for so long. This Wednesday he will undergo all kinds of analyzes and scans with the specialist Sakari Orava, who was in charge of stars like David Beckham, Davide Barzagli or Giacomo Bonaventura in the past.

It is speculated that he could undergo surgery, that his absence would last up to four months and that his season would obviously end now.

Just in case, Atalanta is already moving to look for a replacement, who meets the requirement of being a free agent after the closing of the winter market. The first name in the folder is Diego Costa, who Agent ended his relationship with Atlético Mineiro, but he also has offers from Zenit and Krasnodar from Russia.

The truth is that the hunch is not good for Zapata and neither for the Colombia National Team, which already lost it for the sad last day of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers and will not have it in March either, in the closing against Bolivia and Venezuela, when only a miracle of mathematics will lead to qualification for the World Cup.