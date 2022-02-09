Dwyane Wade gives Lakers the solution for Russell Westbrook to understand LeBron James

During the analysis of the game Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Dwyane Wade revealed how Russell Westbrook would get along with LeBron James in the 2021-22 NBA. There’s a solution

When it seemed that the only solution would be an exchange, a lifeline appeared so that once and for all Russell Westbrook be understood with Lebron James in Los Angeles Lakers. Dwyane Wadethe one in charge of bringing some hope to the fans of the Californian team.

One of the most authoritative voices to know how to play alongside LeBron in order to win a title NBA is Wade, who got with James two championships at Miami Heat (2012 and 2013). Those two know each other very well!

After playing for 16 seasons and winning three titles, Dwyane Wade became an NBA analyst and in the middle of the analysis he did for the TNT channel about the game Los Angeles Lakers vs. milwaukee bucks He gave the Californian team a lifeline: the solution for Russell Westbrook to get along with LeBron James.

The Lakers lost to the Bucks in Giannis Antetokounmpo and company by 131 to 116 and, again, Westbrook had a poor performance with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, but… Don’t worry, don’t let the cunic panda. Wade gave the Los Angeles team the solution.

This is how Westbrook would get along with LeBron in the Los Angeles Lakers

“You have to choose your places… when Bron and AD aren’t on the court, that’s when I can be Russ. When they are on the court I have to make the decision to give them the ball and do other things that I am good at. I’m good at rebounding, passing the ball, I know I have a lot of turnovers, but you’re a great shooting guard.” It was the solution proposed by Dwyane Wade for Russell Westbrook to understand LeBron James and company in the Los Angeles Lakers.