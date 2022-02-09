Ecuadorian with extradition request from the United States, among detainees in semi-submersible found in Colombia with 4 tons of drugs | Ecuador | News

Narino, COLOMBIA

Ecuadorian Jorge PB, alias The devilis one of the four people arrested last Sunday 68 nautical miles from Tumaco, a town in southern Colombia and bordering Ecuador, inside a semi-submersible in which four tons of cocaine hydrochloride were detected.

This finding is considered by the Colombian authorities as the second largest shipment seized by the Navy in the last two years.

The other three detainees are Colombians and on Monday night they were summoned to hearings with the Judge of Control of Guarantees and the prosecutor of the Specialized Directorate against Drug Trafficking of the neighboring country to the north.

They were charged with the crimes of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotics and the use, construction, marketing and possession of semi-submersibles or submersibles, according to a statement from the Colombian Navy.

But, in addition, while the hearing was taking place, it was determined that the Ecuadorian Jorge PB has an arrest warrant for extradition purposes requested by a district court in Florida, United States, which requires him for different charges related to drug trafficking.

According to legal information from Colombia, it was the United States embassy in that country that on August 16, 2019 requested the provisional arrest for extradition purposes of the Ecuadorian required to stand trial for drug trafficking crimes.

After the capture of the semi-submersible and the arrest of the four people by Colombian Navy personnel, 200 sacks were found, inside which 4,000 rectangular packages were seized, which were transferred to the pier of the Tumaco Coast Guard station. .

There, members of the Technical Investigation Corps of the Colombian Attorney General’s Office carried out the approved preliminary identification test, which was positive for cocaine hydrochloride.

NARIÑO, Colombia. Four tons of cocaine hydrochloride were seized on the southern border of this country. ARMED COURTESY PHOTO OF COLOMBIA. Photo: Courtesy

For the Colombian authorities, the seized shipment would belong to the dissident armed group of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) called the Western Block Alfonso Cano, which is led by aliases Allende and that he is engaged in illegal activities on the coast of Nariño.

The statement from the Colombian Navy indicated that this operation prevented the sale of 10 million doses of narcotics and the income of some $150 million for the irregular group. Alfonso Cano Western Block. (I)