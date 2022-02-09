El Salvador’s bitcoin bonds would be issued between March 15 and 20

El Salvador’s first bitcoin bond issue already has a date. According to the Minister of Finance, Alejandro Zelaya, the alternative financing strategy, which seeks to raise USD 1 billion, would be available to the public in the second half of March.

In an interview on February 8, Minister Zelaya, who at the beginning of the year stated that the bonds would be issued in the first quarter, specified that between March 15 and 20 that the bonds would be ready.

In the interview on national economic issues, he discussed the capital raising strategies that the Central American country is currently contemplating, including the controversial USD 1.3 billion loan requested from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last March 2021. Despite the fact that The minister insists that the negotiation with the IMF is still on the table, the issuance of so-called bitcoin bonds is especially attractive as it does not depend on the approval of any external entity and provide access to investment to anyone.

Advertising

When you issue a bond in the international market (…) you, as an investor, can only agree to buy that bond if you have a stockbroker. And, in the case of El Salvador, if I remember correctly, the minimum purchase is USD 10,000 for a stockbroker to buy part of that bond for you as a private investor. So, in the Liquid network, which is a much more democratized network and is not centralized, bonds have access to up to USD 100, which can be bought by anyone without the need for a stockbroker. Alejandro Zelaya, Minister of Finance of El Salvador

They expect USD 500 million in overbought

Zelaya is optimistic about the financing strategy, assuring that the estimated demand would cause an oversubscription for the purchase of the bond, and that could exceed the initial collection goal of USD 1,000 million by up to USD 500 million. This is due to the support that certain members of the bitcoiner ecosystem have shown for salvadoran initiatives since the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender in the country was announced in June 2021.

Today, the bonds only received payments in hard currencies, that is, in dollars, euros, yen, yuan, but you had to issue them and then do a swap operation to convert them into the currency of your country. In the case of bitcoin bonuses, the advantage is that it also accepts payments in bitcoin cryptocurrency. This gives access to a capital market, I think that now bitcoin has already surpassed the USD 1,200 billion layer, it is a very large market. So by bringing in all those cash flows you have a higher probability of selling and a higher probability of oversubscribing. An oversubscription is basically when you make a bond available but you get more offer than you should (…) You can buy, I can buy, our diaspora will be able to buy, Salvadorans and everyone here will be able to buy and receive the benefits of an interest rate, as if you were an investor in a stock market. Alejandro Zelaya, Minister of Finance of El Salvador

Delivering data in exchange for the bitcoin bonus

But El Salvador’s intention is not for these bonds to remain exclusively between salvadorans and bitcoiners, but rather to expand their trade to internationally regulated brokerage houses. Therefore, in order to access the purchase of bitcoin bonds, compliance with all regulations will be required in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing, which includes the delivery of data such as the history and origin of the buyers’ money.

The bonds will comply with all financial market regulations, they will be listed on the stock exchange, all KYC requirements will be met, all due diligence will be carried out for the monies coming in from the bonds. buyers, the cash flows and histories of these buyers will be verified. Alejandro Zelaya, Minister of Finance of El Salvador

Alejandro Zelaya states that the Ministry of Finance will be the authority responsible for bitcoin bonds. Image by Front to Front.

When asked what El Salvador will offer as backing for the issuance of the bonds, Zelaya gave a rather traditional answer: sovereign guarantee, as an ordinary bonus. “It is a normal bond but with an innovation feature in terms of payments,” the minister established. “Backed by the country, with investment, infrastructure and mining projects, in addition to holding bitcoin, which is another characteristic,” referring to the 1,801 bitcoins that El Salvador possesses, of which it has not yet been expressed. officially who maintains its custody.

After five years, if the price goes up, we will pay a premium coupon to investors. And all those who have invested in bitcoin know that, because it is a finite currency, it tends to appreciate over time, that is, there are no more emissions. And that is the advantage over fiat currencies. Why? Because central banks sometimes decide to issue more currencies without it being backed by economic activity, and that’s where the inflation problems are caused. Alejandro Zelaya, Minister of Finance of El Salvador

Asked about the current Salvadoran inflation rate, estimated at more than 6%, Zelaya acknowledged that it is a problem to be solved, although the responsibility for such an increase would not fall on the monetary policies of the Bukele administration. While El Salvador uses the United States dollar as legal tender, the current levels of inflation would be linked to the enormous issuance of monetary mass that has been carried out by the United States Federal Reserve since 2020, which has put more than $16 trillion into circulation in less than two years.

For the Salvadoran minister, the billion that are expected to be collected are “a much lower figure in the general budget of the nation,” assuring that those are the amounts that have to be managed so that the Salvadoran economy rebounds. 500 million of the proceeds would go to the construction of Bitcoin City, in the Conchagua municipality of eastern El Salvador, which is expected to become a special economic zone where the only tax that would be charged would be VAT.