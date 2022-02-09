Elizabeth II consolidates the succession of the heir Charles of England with her nod to Camila Parker Bowles | International

The great advantage of the longevity of both Elizabeth II (95 years) and her reign (70 years) is that over so long she has been able to make a decision and the opposite, and always end up on the right side of history. The wish expressed by the queen, in a statement from Buckingham Palace on Saturday night, that “when the time comes, Camila be recognized as queen consort”, puts a full stop – in the things of the monarchy there is never a point and final—to the last hindrance that weighed on the future of the heir, Charles of England.

It is convenient to incorporate some clues to understand the meaning of that movement. British tradition, always open to reinvention, has never had a problem granting the king’s wife the honorary title of queen consort. In a system that continues to be hierarchical and patriarchal, although it has also had to evolve, nobody questions where the power lies in the couple. The same does not happen when it comes to a queen. That is why Mary of Scotland never came to resolve the appropriate title for her three husbands; and Anne of England only granted her husband, George of Denmark, the Duchy of Cumberland.

As it has never stopped happening in royal families, love sometimes plays as a factor of crisis or as an engine of change. Queen Victoria decided, using her own prerogative, that her adored Albert of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha be considered the prince consort. Elizabeth II took the same path with Philip of Greece, later Philip of Edinburgh. “I was fortunate to have Prince Philip as a couple, who agreed to take the role of consort with him and unselfishly fulfill the sacrifices that it entailed,” the queen recalled in her statement on Saturday. And she added: “It is the same role that I saw my mother perform during the reign of my father [Jorge VI]”. But the queen mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, was just that: queen consort.

And that is the title that, years after the poisoning caused by the infidelities, stab wounds, divorce and war in the media deployed between Charles of England and Lady Di, it was decided to officially deny Camila Parker Bowles. She had become the most hated woman in the United Kingdom, the main cause of the breakup —in the sweetened imaginary of the tabloids— of the most celebrated marriage by monarchists. “The intention [de Carlos de Inglaterra] is that Mrs. Parker Bowles uses the title of Princess Consort when the prince accedes to the throne, ”said the official note from Clarence House (as the House of Charles of England is known) that finally announced the marriage of Carlos and Camila. It was clearly discrimination, but it responded to the need to advance, before the court of public opinion, with lead feet.

The couple had been showing themselves together and openly in the years after the tragic death in Paris of Diana of Wales. But Camila had the complicated task ahead of her to change the perception that British citizens had of her. The decision that she, “when the time comes”, she will be queen or princess consort depends exclusively on the future king, Charles of England. As, contrary to the entrenched conviction, Elizabeth II could have named Philip of Edinburgh king consort. But it’s all gotten to the point where they’re the you gravitate Y auctoritas of a monarch as loved and respected as the current one that can finally settle a debate that had a difficult way out. The same Elizabeth II who, with her gestures, turned the divorced woman who had ruined her son’s marriage into an official pariah, is the one who in recent years has been bringing her closer to her side and showing her confidence at the Duchess of Cornwall. Everything is gradual and measured in Buckingham, like the melting of the ice, so that when whatever has to happen, no one is surprised. Thus it is understood that last year Elizabeth II awarded her daughter-in-law the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the most important honor granted by the queen. Or that Camila accompanied the monarch and her son at the last opening ceremony of the British Parliament, one of the most solemn and ceremonious moments in the country.

Clarence House published its official response to the queen’s words on Sunday: “We are deeply aware of the honor that my mother’s wish represents,” Charles of England said in the statement. “When during this time we have dedicated ourselves together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of all her communities [la Commonwealth o Comunidad de Naciones], my dear wife has been a constant support”. The Prince of Wales already uses the plural, not majestic but intimate, to define his present and future plans, in which he unreservedly includes his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall. Who was mentor and godfather de facto Charles of England, his great-uncle Lord Mountbatten, once told him that “in this business [se refería a la imagen pública de la monarquía] one cannot afford to be a withering violet.”

The heir to the throne has learned over the years to get – with the help of public relations professionals – the complicity of the media. For him and for his wife. The latest profiles dedicated to the Duchess of Cornwall by conservative newspapers portray an endearing, warm woman with a sharp sense of humor and dedicated to her philanthropic activities. They also reveal her — she what she did her this monday the Daily Mail— that the wish expressed by Elizabeth II is actually the icing on the cake of a plan that had been underway for years. In the revision that, from time to time, is made of the plans for major events, Camila’s future title was already contemplated. When the coronation ceremony of Carlos III arrives? (the name with which he will reign remains a mystery), the heir already expressed a few years ago his wish that his wife also be symbolically crowned as queen consort.

British citizens remain very firm in their efforts to put limits on the wife of Charles of England. The latest survey by the YouGov company on the matter, dated November 15, still shows that only a minority (14%) of them would like her to have the title of queen consort. 42% insist that she be just a princess. The celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II has been the moment chosen for the queen to give the matter one last push, and settle it, even if it is against the current of that diffuse majority of public opinion. Although the key that this time she is serious was also revealed by the Daily Mail: the queen, according to the tabloid, wants to present her daughter-in-law with the crown bearing the Koh-i-Noor diamond. 108 carats. In its day, one of the largest in the world. Originally from Andrah Pradesh, in India. The same one worn by the wife of George VI at her coronation in 1937. To make it clear that, when it comes to royal affairs, a diamond is also forever.

