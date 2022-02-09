‘Encanto’ and other films that would compete in the 2022 Oscar Awards – Cinema and Tv – Culture

As was already predicted, since he won the Golden Globethe movie ‘Charm’by Disney, in which Colombia is the protagonist with its traditions and customs, was selected this Tuesday by the Hollywood Academy of Arts, in the category of Best Animated Film, for the next installment of the Oscar awards.

The entertainment giant’s film also received nominations for best soundtrack and best song, with ‘two little caterpillars’interpreted by Sebastian Yatra.

These are the nominees for Best Supporting Actor for the 94th edition of the awards

Oscar, which will take place on March 27 in Hollywood: Ciaran Hinds, ‘Belfast’; Troy Kotsur, ‘CODA’; Jesse Plemons, ‘The Power of the Dog’; JK Simmons, ‘Being the Ricardos’ and Kodi Smit-McPhee, for ‘The Power of the Dog’.

Sebastián Yatra, the Colombian singer who performs Dos oruguitas, the emotional song of ‘Encanto’. .

The following are the nominees for Best Supporting Actress: Jessie Buckley, ‘The Dark Daughter’; Ariana DeBose, ‘West Side Story’; Judi Dench, ‘Belfast’; Kirsten Dunst;, ‘The power of the dog’ and Aunjanue Ellis for ‘King Richard: a winning family’.

These are the nominees for best international film: ‘Drive My Car’ (Japan); ‘Flee’ (Denmark); ‘The Hand of God’ (Italy); ‘Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom’ (Bhutan) and ‘The Worst Person in the World’ (Norway).

The following are the nominees for best actress: Jessica Chastain for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’; Olivia Colman, ‘The Dark Daughter’; Penelope Cruz, ‘Parallel mothers’; Nicole Kidman, ‘Being the Ricardos’ and Kristen Stewart, for ‘Spencer’.

Parallel Mothers, with Penélope Cruz (third from left to right).

In this section, the space for Cruz caused great emotion, since her husband Javier Bardem is also nominated in the category of best actor for ‘Being the Ricardos’

He is joined by Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog” Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick…BOOM!” Will Smith, “King Richard: A Winning Family” and Denzel Washington, for The Tragedy of Macbeth.

These are the nominees for best director: Kenneth Branagh for ‘Belfast’; Ryusuke Hamaguchi, for ‘Drive My Car’; Paul Thomas Anderson, with ‘Licorice Pizza’; Jane Campion for ‘The Power of the Dog’, added to steven spielbergfor West Side Story (‘Love without barriers’).

The following are the nominees for best film: ‘Belfast’, ‘CODA’, ‘Don’t Look Up’, ‘Drive My Car’, ‘Dune’, ‘King Richard: A Winning Family’, ‘Licorice Pizza’, ‘Nightmare Alley’, ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘West Side Story'”.

How close is ‘Charm’ to an Oscar?

It could win, since it has the essential elements with which the famous animation studio he has achieved the golden statuette on other occasions. This film has it all, including the heavy promotion of the studio to come out victorious at the ceremony scheduled for March 27.

It is an adventure that strengthens the idea of ​​family; tells the adventure of a character who breaks the mold and has the tenderness, drama and magic to take the viewer through different emotions.

However, the competition could be tough for ‘Charm‘ with ‘Raya and the last dragon’, an impeccable audiovisual production that focuses on the adventure of a lone warrior.

“Encanto” tells the story of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia.

Other nominations

Best Costume Design

‘Cruella’.

‘cyrano’.

‘Dune’.

‘Nightmare Alley.

‘West Side Story’.

Best animated short film

‘Affairs of the Art’.

‘Beast’.

‘Box ballet’.

‘Robin-Robin’.

“The Windshield Wiper”



best short film

‘Ala Kachuu-Take and Run’.

‘TheDress’.

‘The Long Goodbye’.

‘On My Mind’.

Please hold.

best photography

‘Dune’.

‘Nightmare Alley’.

“The power of the dog”.

‘The tragedy of Macbeth.

‘West Side Story’.

best sound editing

‘Belfast’.

‘Dune’.

‘No Time to Die’.

‘The power of the dog’.

‘West Side Story’.

Best Adapted Screenplay

‘CODA,’ Sian Heder.

‘Drive My Car,’ Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe.

‘Dune’, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth.

‘The Lost Daughter’, Maggie Gyllenhaal.

‘The power of the dog’, Jane Campion.

Best Original Screenplay

‘Belfast’, Kenneth Branagh.

‘Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay, Story of McKay and David Sirota.

‘King Richard: A Winning Family, Zack Baylin.

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson.

‘The Worst Person in the World’, Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier.

best documentary

‘Ascension’

‘Attic’

‘flee’

‘Summer of Soul’.

‘Writing with Fire’

