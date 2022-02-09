Eugenio Derbez will not be able to attend the Oscars for this reason

Eugenio Derbez / Mexico Agency

Actor Eugenio Derbez expressed his emotion and happiness when it was announced that the film ‘Coda: Señales del Corazón’ was nominated for the Oscars for Best Film. However, he confessed that this year he will not be able to attend the gala to be held on March 27.

“I am very happy, I got up at 5 in the morning because we agreed together with all the CODA actors and the director to see the nominations, well, everyone from where they are, but together, and well with the wonderful news that we have 3 nominations: Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay and the highest prize which is Best Movie”, said the also producer in an interview for the Hoy program.

Despite the fact that for different actors, directors and producers, attending the award ceremony is an achievement in their career, on this occasion Eugenio Derbez will have to decline the invitation for a powerful reason.

“Note that I will not be able to on this occasion precisely because I am filming a movie, and they invited me, but I was conflicted with the filming and it is a film that cannot be moved to another date, so unfortunately I will not be able to be there physically because I’m going to be filming, but I’ll be there from the heart,” said the artist, explaining that in addition to the nominations for his film, he was also considered to be present on stage announcing one of the categories of the gala.

Prior to this, Derbez revealed that, although he knew that his film project was good, the idea that he would receive nominations at different film festivals never crossed his mind.

“I don’t like futurear because the soup falls from the plate to the mouth, so I never wanted to have any expectations, but the truth is that the film won many awards, in fact it is also nominated for the BAFTAs, which are like the British Oscars, this coming February 27th we are also going to the SAG Awards, which are very important awards here, I think that after the Oscars they are the most important, and well, we are very happy, above all because of the reaction of the public” , confessed the 60-year-old actor.

