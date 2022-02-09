Eva Espejo, the coach who changed the face of women’s soccer in Mexico

Eva Espejo, coach of the Rayadas del Monterrey team. PHOTO: GABRIELA PÉREZ MONTIEL / CUARTOSCURO.COM

The name of Eve Mirror It will be written forever in the history books of the Liga MX Femenil. And not only because she is the only coach who has managed to win a title, with Monterey Stripes, but also for being a benchmark in the fight for the growth of women’s soccer.

From the beginning of his career he had to face an enormous challenge: enter a world that is unfairly dominated by men. However, this was not an impediment for her, since from a young age her daring and determination became fundamental tools to build her path.

His meddling in football was thanks to a letter he wrote to Arturo Elijah Ayub in 2004, who at that time presided over the Pumas board of trustees, to ask him for an opportunity to be close to the club and understand why the team worked as it did.

To his surprise, the then university director responded positively to his request. Once inside the club he met Guillermo Vazquez Mejia, who recommended him to study the career of technical director. For this reason, Eva Espejo entered the National School of Technical Directorswhere she immediately stood out for being the only student.

“I was the only woman in a medium that was perhaps not mine,” she confessed in an interview for Rabona’s Notes in 2019.

Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

The challenges continued, but this time in the Bella Airosa. When he got to the Tuzos from Pachuca He joined the Human Development department, where he worked for a while before receiving the call that changed his life. Marco Garcés, former sports director of Pachuca, invited her to direct the new women’s squad for the Copa MX 2017, a contest that he won after beating all his rivals (in the group stage 6-1 against Chivas, 6-2 against Morelia and 6-1 against Toluca; and in the final 9-1 against Tijuana).

in front of the gophers directed a total of 126 parties, reaping a record of 76 victories, 18 ties and 32 defeats. Likewise, he qualified for the league five times and guided the team to a final in the 2017 Apertura, which he ended up losing against Chivas. This was hardly the first great chapter of his young career.

Her great performance led her to be recognized internationally for CONCACAF in 2017, when he granted the award for Best Coach of the Year.

For the Clausura 2021 Eva showed a new facet within the entity from Hidalgo. She was designated as the new sports director of the teaman unprecedented position in the structure of the club and that was one of the purposes that the Mexican coach had been pursuing for a long time.

In the following months, his work was governed by a guiding axis: to impact the evolution not only of Club Pachuca, but also of women’s soccer in our country. participated in the campaign Let’s open the court to dreams developed by Liga MX Femenil, which sought to promote the empowerment of women through the professionalization of Mexican women’s football.

“I see myself in that place (sports director). Creating categories, looking for talent, making everything work and really leaving a mark on the evolution of the club and especially on women, ”she mentioned in the same interview for Rabona’s Notes.

His time as a director was short, but not inconsequential. In June 2021 she left her position in Pachuca to return to the bench, but this time she would be in Monterrey, one of the most prestigious teams in the Liga MX Femenil.

In her first semester directing Rayadas, Eva Espejo achieved what no coach had ever achieved: lift the league title. And to add flavor to the feat, against the biggest winner, staunch rival and, for many, the best team in the country, Tigres.

Las Rayadas de Monterrey celebrate the title obtained against Tigres in the Grita México A21 Tournament of the Liga MX Femenil. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

This moment of glory consecrated what he fought for so many years. Although it is true that success in sports is usually measured by triumphs and victories (which she achieved), the most important thing for her was not that, but to be able to set an example to millions of women that dreams come true.

Despite her undoubted ability, leadership and talent, Eva doesn’t like to take much credit for what her players do on the pitch. She recognizes them when they deserve it and corrects them when they make a mistake. She hugs them in the moments full of joy and comforts them in the not so pleasant ones. But she, above all, she admires them. Admire his talent, his bravery, his fight, his courage and his sacrifice.

Thus, Eva Espejo has become a true benchmark of women’s soccer. It is evident that her story and her legacy are just beginning. She has a long way to go full of new challenges, although it seems that the most challenging ones she has left behind.

